CBS Sets Sunday Movie Night in Coronavirus Programming Shift

CBS is going to the movies.

The broadcaster announced Tuesday that it will air iconic films on Sunday nights throughout the month of May. The move comes as many network shows have had their seasons cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new movie night will kickoff on May 3 with “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Subsequent Sundays will see airings of “Forrest Gump,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Titanic,” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Each of the films hails from the Paramount Pictures library. CBS and Paramount are now part of the same company again following the completion of the Viacom-CBS merger in December 2019.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of program planning and scheduling for CBS Entertainment.

The full schedule can be read below.

Many networks have been making programming shifts in recent weeks. Premiere dates have been pushed back or moved up in certain cases, while seasons of many shows have been cut short. Others will air a few episodes and resume production on their remaining episodes at a later date.

CBS announced Monday that it is currently plotting a quarantine episode of the freshman legal drama “All Rise.” Stars of the show will be filmed in their homes using tech like Zoom, FaceTime, and other social video platforms.

CBS’ Sundays in May Movie Schedule

May 3

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 10

“Forrest Gump” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 17

“Mission: Impossible” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 24

“Titanic” (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

May 31

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

