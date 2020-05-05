CBSE class 10 Board exams suspended for 2020, except for northeast Delhi students: Govt

New Delhi: In a major development, the central government announced on Tuesday (May 5) that the class 10th examination of CBSE Board, which was deferred due to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, will not be conducted now.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated that CBSE class 10 board examinations will not be conducted in any part of the country, except for northeast Delhi, which was hit by the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act riots in February this year.

The ministry said that an additional time of 10 days will be given to students who be taking the exams.

Interacting with students across the country through a webinar, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the exams for 10th class are over for all over the country except northeast Delhi and adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

The minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need for them reappear in these examinations if they have already appeared.

“These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them,” the Ministry of HRD said in a press release.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said it will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

It had announced a list of subjects for class 12 for which the exams have to be held. For class 10, it said only exams for Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Lng & Lit, Science and Social Science will be held for North East Delhi.

For CBSE schools in foreign countries, the CBSE had said it would not be in a position to hold a differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes, it said, adding that the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India.

The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools.