CDC Issues Alert About COVID-19 Illness In Children As Trump Presses To Open Schools

NEW: Case definition for Kawasaki-like syndrome created based on 102 children in New York. First standardized criteria for a condition that is being called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome: pic.twitter.com/q3TCnlSB3Y

The CDC alert urges physicians seeing instances of the inflammatory syndrome to report them to local departments so cases, treatments and outcomes can be tracked. Children with the disease have had persistent fever and a variety of other symptoms, including low blood pressure, multi-organ complications and inflammation, the CDC alert said.

“The children who get sick with this can have cardiovascular collapse and require supportive measures to maintain their blood pressure, or respiratory collapse requiring breathing support with a mechanical ventilator,” Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack told CNN earlier this week.

During Fauci’s testimony Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) derided the health expert as not the “end all” of coronavirus advice. Paul noted that the illness didn’t seem to be a big deal for children.

Fauci replied: “I have never made myself out to be the end all and only voice in this. I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence.” He noted he leaves economic advice to others.

He then warned of the troubling information about the “strange inflammatory syndrome” among children with COVID-19 and cautioned that there is still much unknown about the coronavirus.

“I think we better be careful, if we are not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” Fauci said.

(Check out the comments by Rand and Fauci below.)