CDC Mails Out Coronavirus Flyer Featuring Trump’s Name — In An Election Year

WASHINGTON — Amid a pandemic and with the 2020 presidential election looming, the White House and the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention have mailed Americans a coronavirus advisory that features Donald Trump’s name in the title. The oversized postcard, dated March 16, is headlined “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA” in all capital letters and displays the logos of the CDCs and the White House. On the back are the recommendations unveiled 10 ago that Vice President Mike Pence frequently refers to during White House briefings. The card that Pence holds up, though, is titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread” and does not feature Trump’s name.



AP Photo/Alex Brandon Vice President Mike Pence holds up a card about coronavirus prevention in the James Brady Briefing Room on March 24, 2020, in Washington.

“This is another outrageous example of Trump using the levers of the executive branch to promote himself and his own interests, rather than act in the best interest of public health,” said Michael Carome, a medical doctor and head of the Health Research Group at the liberal advocacy organization Public Citizen. The front of the postcard also provides the website “coronavirus.gov,” which offers the standard advice about washing hands frequently, staying home if sick, not eating out at restaurants and not visiting the elderly, especially in nursing homes. That same information is on the back of the mass-mailed postcard, with no further mention of Trump.



Amanda Terkel/HuffPost The CDC flyer mailed to households across America.

It’s unclear who decided to feature Trump’s name so prominently on the mailer — the headline is larger than anything else on the card ― particularly since the president recently said he did not really support those recommendations, and only went along with them because he was afraid of being criticized if he did not. “I don’t think if I would have not done it — we would have been unbelievably criticized for not doing it,” he told Fox News in a Rose Garden interview earlier this week. Neither the CDC nor White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to HuffPost’s queries about the mailing. Trump is deeply unpopular with a significant percentage of the U.S. population, raising the possibility that many Americans will ignore the flyer simply because they associate it with him. “I worked in the Obama administration, and it is literally impossible for me to imagine ever having even contemplated sending out a flyer or document like this,” said Rachel Cohen, now a spokesperson for Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. “In addition to being gratuitous and an extremely distasteful use of official resources at a time when thousands of Americans are being hospitalized and even dying, there would have been broad awareness and concern that branding it with the president’s name would cause millions of Americans to reject or ignore its advice.” It’s unclear if the mailing went to every U.S. delivery address or to some smaller set of them. But at least some residents in California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, Washington state and Washington, D.C., have received them in the past two days.

