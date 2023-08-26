CED SOLUTIONS Now Offers IT Certification to Veterans Who Have a Service-connected Disability

If a veteran has a service-connected disability that limits their ability to work or prevents them from working, Veteran Readiness and Employment (formerly called Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) can help.

“These new courses offer our military community a pathway to gaining highly valued IT skills. We’re excited to be part of their journey, providing tools and knowledge that will empower them in the rapidly evolving tech industry,” said Richard Rodgers , President and CEO of CED Solutions.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 26, 2023 CED Solutions, a leader in IT certification and training, is delighted to announce the expansion of its comprehensive range of IT training courses with now VA approved Certification courses. If a veteran has a service-connected disability that limits their ability to work or prevents them from working, Veteran Readiness and Employment (formerly called Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) can help. This program, also known as Chapter 31 or VR&E—helps the veteran explore employment options and address education or training needs. In some cases family members may also qualify for certain benefits. This training may be taken in LIVE Virtual classes where the veteran can talk with the instructor all day. The Certification exams may be taken from home through a proctored service. The goal of the training is to provide an employment ability for the veteran. CED Solutions has worked with VA counselors in the past to provide the training for these veterans.

CED Solutions started providing training opportunities for the different Chapters in October of 2002.

In addition, CED Solutions, continues to provide training for active duty, veterans, and dependents eligible under Chapters 30, 33, and 35 can access a broad array of industry-recognized qualifications. The new offerings include A+, Network+, Security+, CySA+, CASP+, CISSP, CEH, CND, CHFI, CCNA, CCNP, ENCOR, ENARSI, CCNP: Security, SCOR, and SVPN courses.

Over the past 24 years, CED Solutions has established an outstanding track record, training more than 40,000 students in various IT certification courses. This expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to support military personnel and their families in advancing their IT skills, leveraging their unique experiences to foster career growth and success.

“With our expanded offerings, we continue to uphold our commitment to provide the best IT training for our students,” said Richard Rodgers, President and CEO of CED Solutions. “These new courses offer our military community a pathway to gaining highly valued IT skills and qualifications. We’re excited to be part of their journey, providing tools and knowledge that will empower them in the rapidly evolving tech industry.”

Every CED Solutions course includes official courseware, official labs, and practice and certification exams, ensuring students receive a well-rounded, comprehensive learning experience. What sets CED Solutions apart is the unique access to experienced instructors throughout the day, helping students clarify points and enhance their understanding of complex topics. All instructors have an impressive tenure of over 16 years of teaching, bringing a wealth of knowledge, practical skills, and industry insights to the classroom. CED Solutions also offers the Exam Pass Guarantee and free re-sit in courses for up to 6 months.

The VA approval of these courses means eligible active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their dependents can take advantage of these opportunities, adding valuable certifications to their portfolios. As cybersecurity and networking needs continue to grow in every industry, the demand for certified professionals increases.

CED Solutions’ commitment to veterans extends beyond this recent expansion of services. By equipping them with cutting-edge IT skills and industry-standard certifications, CED Solutions helps ensure their seamless transition into civilian roles and enhances their employability in a highly competitive job market.

Students interested in taking advantage of these new course offerings can find more information on the CED Solutions website https://tinyurl.com/y9tpueyh or reach out to the CED Solutions team for personalized guidance at info@cedsolutions.com or (800) 611-1840.

