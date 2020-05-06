media_play

Cedar Meats ‘cover-up’ may be linked to political donations: Opposition Leader

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has suggested the Andrews government’s reluctance to name Cedar Meats as the source of the state’s largest COVID cluster may have been because it previously donated $15,000 to the Labor Party.

Cedar Meats was identified by the media as the source of Victoria’s largest COVID outbreak now resulting in 49 cases.

The government did reveal the source was a meatworks but refused to name the exact facility.

Mr O’Brien said the Victorian government had been “very quick to pull the trigger to name primary schools, aged care facilities, and hospitals” as it should have done, but was “so keen to keep secret the name” of this outbreak.

He told Sky News host Chris Kenny it is quite necessary to name businesses which have been found to have had an outbreak because they “don’t operate in a bubble, people go into them, people come out”.

“If this is a source of a COVID-19 outbreak those people have a right to understand that they may have been put at risk”.

“You can’t do that if the government is covering up the name of the source of the outbreak”.

“When every other major source of an outbreak has been named by the government, what is so special about Cedar Meats that it was treated so differently from everywhere else”.

Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday he had no “no idea about those matters” when asked about the donation.

He said health officials decide whether to name businesses with COVID clusters, not the government.

“That’s not a judgment that’s made by any minister, that is a judgment that’s made by the public health team, and it’s made on one basis and one basis only: is naming the business critical to tracing all the people that might have the virus as a result of an outbreak in a business?”

Image: News Corp Australia