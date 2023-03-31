CedCommerce Emerges as a leading Multichannel eCommerce Enabler at Shoptalk US

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CedCommerce, a leading multichannel e-commerce enabler, has emerged as a prominent player in the e-commerce industry at Shoptalk US. The premier event for retail and e-commerce innovation, which took place from March 26-29, brought together industry leaders, merchants, and partners to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the world of e-commerce.

With a series of meetings with strategic partners, merchants, and industry leaders, CedCommerce showcased its innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies poised to transform the retail industry.

CedCommerce Holds Strategic Meetings with Industry Leaders and Partners

During the event, CedCommerce held several meetings with strategic partners such as Google, TikTok , Buy with Prime , Walmart , Wish , Michaels , Adobe Commerce , WooCommerce , and others to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the retail industry. The meetings focused on exploring new opportunities and collaborating on new initiatives to help merchants leverage the power of multichannel retail.

“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting event and to have the opportunity to connect with some of the brightest minds in the e-commerce industry,” said Mr. Himanshu Rauthan , Co-Founder, CedCommerce. “We aim to continue to be a leader in the multichannel retail space, and events like these help us to achieve that goal.”

CedCommerce Unveils Latest Product Launches at Shoptalk US

CedCommerce unveiled its latest product launches at Shoptalk US, including the highly anticipated agency partnership with Buy with Prime. The company also introduced its groundbreaking multi-account connectivity feature for eBay and Amazon, alongside integrations with TikTok, Michaels, and other leading e-commerce platforms.

Multi-Account Connectivity Feature for eBay and Amazon: A Game-Changer for Merchants

These integrations represent a significant milestone for CedCommerce, enabling merchants to expand their reach and sell their products across multiple channels. With the multi-account connectivity feature for eBay and Amazon, merchants can now easily list their inventory and sales across various accounts through different e-commerce platforms. This is a game-changer for merchants looking for a way to streamline their operations and increase efficiency.

Social Ads for Buy with Prime: Linking Merchants to Amazon’s Prime Customer Base

Additionally, CedCommerce’s Social Ads for Buy with Prime directly link merchants to Amazon’s highly coveted Prime customer base. This solution allows merchants to offer their products with the benefits of Amazon Prime, including fast and free shipping and access to exclusive deals. It helps shoppers engage on Facebook and Instagram with social ads featuring the trust of Prime.

CedCommerce Launches Integration Tools for TikTok Shops UK, Making Social Commerce Easier

Furthermore, CedCommerce’s integrations with TikTok offer merchants new opportunities to sell their products on emerging social media platforms and marketplaces. With these integrations, merchants can reach a broader audience and tap into new customer segments.

“CedCommerce’s latest launches are a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help merchants succeed in today’s competitive retail landscape,” said Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal , Co-Founder, CedCommerce. “Events of this magnitude help us navigate our direction and validate our efforts through wide and deep discussions on critical checkpoints with industry leaders. We are thrilled to announce that CED is jam-packed with innovation this year, which will help our partners and merchants optimize their businesses.”

CedCommerce’s latest and upcoming product launches demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that help merchants succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce landscape.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce’s multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web merchant, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook for more.

Contact Details:

Shruti Tiwari

pr@cedcommerce.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420605/CedCommerce_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedcommerce-emerges-as-a-leading-multichannel-ecommerce-enabler-at-shoptalk-us-301787274.html

SOURCE CedCommerce