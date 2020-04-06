Cedrice: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Frontrunner

Cedrice will be facing off against Thunderstorm Artis in the next round of ‘The Voice’ battles and she is one to watch. So, who is Cedrice? Here’s what you need to know about the frontrunner.

The Voice season 18 battles continue and Cedrice will be hitting the stage once again during the April 6 episode. From her very first audition, Cedrice has captivated the coaches and the audience with her incredible voice. This 28-year-old singer from California definitely has what it takes to make it very far in the competition. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Cedrice.

1. Cedrice is on John Legend’s team! She performed a stellar rendition of Peggy Lee’s “Fever” for her blind audition. John was the only one to turn for Cedrice. He told her that he had been waiting to complete his team with someone “special” and Cedrice was just what he was looking for. For the battle round, Cedrice is paired up with fellow Team Legend member Thunderstorm Artis and they will be singing Rihanna’s “Stay.”

2. She was diagnosed with alopecia areata at 10 years old. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and other areas of the body. After losing chunks of her hair, Cedrice experienced severe bullying and fell into depression, according to her NBC bio.

3. She began shaving her head when she started her musical journey. At first, Cedrice tried wearing wigs but felt that she was hiding her real identity. After shaving her head, she began singing publicly and is now a full-time musician.

4. She has a great love in her life. Her partner, Matt, was backstage while Cedrice auditioned. He had tears in his eyes as she performed. The couple has a joint Instagram page that reveals they are “two musicians living on opposite sides of the country, following their dreams, and their hearts.”

5. Cedrice is very active on Instagram. The singer has a very busy schedule for her followers. Nearly every day of the week, she has something for her followers to enjoy like workouts, jam sessions, and more.