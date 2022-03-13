Celebrate National Mario Day with some great deals for gamers

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

It’s National Mario Day — aka MAR10 Day — and you can celebrate that friendly little mustached plumber by enhancing your gaming setup. Here’s over a dozen awesome deals for gamers, from portable monitors and projectors to gaming chairs and other ergonomic gear. You can save up to 64% just by clicking “Add to cart.” Mario would want you to treat yourself.

Protect your Switch Lite from dirt, drops, sweat, and scratches with this full-body anti-fall and shatter-proof silicone case. It comes in turquoise, yellow, or matte gray. Plus, it’s 33% off, so you can grab one for only $9.99 for MAR10 Day.

Play for hours without getting stiff in this contoured chair that offers lumbar support, tension control, and adjustable height. You can even recline the back up to 30 degrees to find your ideal ergonomic position. Get it on sale for only $149.99 and save 38%.

Keep your phone, gaming console, or portable monitor from crashing on the go with Crave’s universal power bank. It can juice up three devices at once with its QC 3.0, USB, and Type-C ports. Save 20% for a limited time and snag it on sale for $39.99.

Ergonomic hand positioning can make a major difference in your gaming abilities. Upgrade your mouse to the Ninja Dragon Stealth 7 and you can improve your precision, navigation, speed, and overall gaming experience. Slash 30% off for a limited time and pick one up for $27.99.

Add some flair to your gaming setup with a keyboard and mouse from Amedeo lined with rainbow backlights. The keyboard’s amphitheater style and curve key design offers a mechanical feeling, while the mouse’s smooth 3D roller and anti-skid scale grain ensure easy operation. Grab both on sale for $22.95 and save 53%.

Featured before, the Desklab 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor offers an on-the-go, 15.6-inch gaming screen with low flicker, low blue light, and anti-glare 1080p touch features. It even has built-in HiFi speakers, lightning-fast 10ms response time, landscape and portrait mode options, and can mirror your iPhone screen or gaming console. Get it on sale for just $289.99 — a savings of 58%.

The ChargeWorx Power Bank is designed to be slim enough to slip into a pocket and delivers 75 extra hours of gaming on the go. It also has two USB ports and comes in a variety of cute colors. Get one for only $18.99 while they’re on sale for 52% off.

This dual output PS5 controller dock cuts charging time in half by delivering power to both controllers at once. The LED indicator lets you know when it’s charging and when it’s reached full power. Save 15% and grab the charging station for only $21.99.

Enhance your gaming environment with a cooling keyboard and ergonomic mouse set, on sale for only $53.99 (53% off) for a limited time. The mouse features a unique S-shape design to help reduce fatigue and increase comfort while you click. Plus, both are lined with colorful LEDs.

Zoom into your game on the go with this 15.6-inch portable monitor that connects to your phone, laptop, or console. With 1080p resolution, quad speakers, multiple ports, and type-C data transmission, you can enjoy your games in bigger capacity, from anywhere. Get the UPERFECT Monitor on sale for $204.99 (regularly $219).

Block on excessive blue light while gaming with a pair of protective glasses from Ocushield. Enjoy a crystal-clear picture with over 94 percent clarity, full UV protection, anti-glare, and only non-harmful light. Usually $84, you can save 52% and get a pair for only $39.99.

Super-size your games with this 1080p projector. It has an adjustable image size of 20 to 80 inches with 320×240 native resolution, and can be connected to an HDMI, USB, gaming console, AV, phone, laptop, tablet, and more. Save 46% for MAR10 Day and get it on sale for $79.95.

Enjoy more comfortable gaming with this Bluetooth-connected Nintendo Switch controller. It supports up to eight hours of gaming before needing a charge and supports gyroscope axis and dual motor vibration functions. Get it on sale for $34.99 — 64% in savings.

Connect this virtual laser device to your phone, computer, or tablet and turn any flat surface around you into a portable QWERTY keyboard you can type on. It’s usually $56, but you can save 31% for a limited time and get it for $38.99.

Streamline your charging setup with this fast-charge tower that packs six ports for all of your gadgets. There’s three USB-A ports, one Type-C, one Type-C PD, and one QC 3.0 port. Get it for 62% off and pay just $37.99.

Don’t let your surroundings distract you from your game. Pop on the TREBLAB Z7 PROs and cancel out the noise from the outside world. Featured before, these headphones are on sale for just $127.98 (regularly $159) for MAR10 Day.

