Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan



Ibrahim Ali Khan shows off his acting skills in TikTok videos.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, might not have made his acting debut but a look at his TikTok profile suggests he could have a flourishing acting career in the future.

In his latest TikTok video, Ibrahim enacts a scene from Hera Pheri. He plays both Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal).

The funny video will leave you rooting for Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Earlier, Ibrahim had also shared a video which featured his mother Amrita and sister Sara Ali Khan. The trio took the TikTok challenge Who Is More Likely To, where they revealed who is the funniest among the three and who between Sara and Ibrahim got better grades at school.

Take a look at the hilarious TikTok video:

Also read | Sara Ali Khan’s videos with her brother Ibrahim will remind you of your sibling

The first video that Ibrahim Ali Khan posted on TikTok had him playing a Haryanvi boy. Here too, he played a double role and left his fans rolling with laughter while he showcased his acting skills.

CELEBRITIES ON TIKTOK: Trisha | Hansika Motwani | Himanshi Khurana | Chitrangada Singh | Gauahar Khan

With just three videos, Ibrahim has got a huge number of followers. On Instagram too, the young Pataudi has earned a fan following with his family pictures and his solo drool-worthy photos. And, like many, his dad Saif also thinks “he is a charming guy”. On being asked if Ibrahim would become an actor, Saif told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd