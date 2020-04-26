Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Shamita Shetty

shamita shetty tiktok videos Shamita Shetty is quite active on TikTok.

TikTok is finding more takers every day and not just us, even celebrities from B-Town can’t resist the social media platform. Recently, we explored the TikTok account of Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, who has been entertaining fans with her cute videos.

Baby videos

@shamitashettyofficial

#babygirl 👧 #cutebaby #babycute #quarantinelife #coronatime 🙆‍♀️👧🙆‍♀️ #fyp #trending #foryou

♬ original sound – Faizal Ganiyani – Faizal Ganiyani

@shamitashettyofficial

👧🙆‍♀️🍭 #mybabygirl #cutebaby #fyp #trending #foryou ❤️

♬ Dhinkachika Dhinkachika – nirob.onni

@shamitashettyofficial

motu motu cheeks 👧👶 babygirl cutebaby fyp trending foryou

♬ original sound – stubbornangle

@shamitashettyofficial

#babygirl #fyp #trending #foryou #cutebaby 🙆‍♀️👧👶

♬ original sound – My Love DK – My Love DK

@shamitashettyofficial

Lil baby girl ❤️🙆‍♀️👶 #fyp #trending #babyvoice #cutebaby #babygirl

♬ original sound – Banty1212 – Banty1212

@shamitashettyofficial

#lilbaby #cutebaby #babygirl 👧 #fyp #trending

♬ original sound – ⚡TEAM RAJASTHANI 💥 – ⚡TEAM RAJASTHANI 💥

 

The younger Shetty sister seems to be obsessed with cute baby videos on TikTok and looks adorable as she imitates babies.

Dance Videos

@shamitashettyofficial

#jiju_sali ka dance 🤓 #dancechallenge #fyp #trending #foryou @therajkundra

♬ Coincidance – Handsome Dancer

@shamitashettyofficial

Hahhaha! Had to post this! Thankyou @_mokshaa for the vfx!! #fyp #trending #vfx #vfxchallenge

♬ original sound – Shamita Shetty – Shamita Shetty

@shamitashettyofficial

#haigarmi 🤓 #fyp #trending #transformation

♬ original sound – Awez Darbar – Awez Darbar

@shamitashettyofficial

#macarenachallenge #dance #fyp #trending

♬ original sound – brentrivera

@shamitashettyofficial

#buttabomma #fyp #trending #dance

♬ original sound – SwAmy PriyAzz💕 – SwAmy PriyAzz💕

@shamitashettyofficial

#chunarichunari #chunari #fyp#trending #chunari

♬ original sound – Krishna Mayatra – Krishna Mayatra

Shamita Shetty has showed off her dancing skills in several Bollywood films. She uses this skill to keep her followers entertained on TikTok.

Game Videos

@shamitashettyofficial

#gummygame #fyp #trending

♬ original sound – Shamita Shetty – Shamita Shetty

@shamitashettyofficial

❤️#quarantinemood #fyp #trending #foryou ❤️

♬ Face challenge – zephyrean

@shamitashettyofficial

#playathome 🥳 #FTP #trending #foryou

♬ original sound – Shamita Shetty – Shamita Shetty

@shamitashettyofficial

#submarinegame #fyp #trending 🙈🙆‍♀️🎀❤️

♬ original sound – vinny rowdy baby😎 – vinny rowdy baby😎

It’s fun to watch Shamita Shetty try her hands at several games available on TikTok.

