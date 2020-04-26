Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Shamita Shetty



Shamita Shetty is quite active on TikTok.

TikTok is finding more takers every day and not just us, even celebrities from B-Town can’t resist the social media platform. Recently, we explored the TikTok account of Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, who has been entertaining fans with her cute videos.

Baby videos

@shamitashettyofficial motu motu cheeks 👧👶 babygirl cutebaby fyp trending foryou ♬ original sound – stubbornangle

The younger Shetty sister seems to be obsessed with cute baby videos on TikTok and looks adorable as she imitates babies.

Dance Videos

Shamita Shetty has showed off her dancing skills in several Bollywood films. She uses this skill to keep her followers entertained on TikTok.

Game Videos

It’s fun to watch Shamita Shetty try her hands at several games available on TikTok.

