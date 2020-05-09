Celebrities pay tribute to pioneer Little Richard: ‘The king of rock ‘n’ roll. Zero questions.’
The music world is in mourning following Saturday’s news that rock ‘n’ roll’s founding father, Little Richard, has died from cancer at age 87. The wild-eyed, flamboyant piano showman, born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Ga., paved the way for everyone from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to Elton John, David Bowie, and Prince, and social media has been flooded with tributes to his incredible, indelible legacy.
“I’m so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard. He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid-‘50s,” Stones frontman Mick Jagger tweeted. “When we were on tour with him I would watch his movies every night and learn from him how to entertain and involve the audience and he was always so generous with advice to me. He contributed so much to popular music.”
Other rock stars of the ‘60s and ‘70s who owe Richard a massive debt have chimed in. The Beatles’ Ringo Starr called Richard one of his “all-time musical heroes”; Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page tweeted, “It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock ‘n’ roll”; the Kinks’ Dave Davies called Richard an “immense inspiration”; and the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson tweeted, “He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.” Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, tweeted, “From what my dad told me about his love of this legend growing up, it’s very likely he would not have taken the path he did without the huge influence of Little Richard. One of the highest of the high.”
Bob Dylan posted in a series of tweets, “He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do. I played some shows with him in Europe in the early ‘90s and got to hang out in his dressing room a lot. He was always generous, kind and humble. And still dynamite as a performer and a musician and you could still learn plenty from him. In his presence he was always the same Little Richard that I first heard and was awed by growing up and I always was the same little boy. Of course he’ll live forever. But it’s like a part of your life is gone.”
“Without a doubt — musically, vocally and visually — he was my biggest influence,” Elton John wrote on Instagram. “Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore. His records still sound fresh and the opening few seconds of ‘Tutti Frutti’ are the most explosive in music history. I was lucky enough to work with him for my Duets album in 1993. He was shy and funny and I was SO nervous. The track we recorded ‘The Power’ is a favorite in my catalogue. We also played live at the Beverly Hilton and I felt like I’d died and gone to heaven. He influenced so many and is irreplaceable. A true legend, icon and a force of nature.”
Admirers from all decades and musical genres took to social media to pay homage. Richard’s 1950s contemporary, Jerry Lee Lewis, additionally said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God bless his family and fans. Rest in peace, my friend.” Meanwhile, 27-year-old Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper confessed that he’d only recently fully grasped Richard’s importance, tweeting, “A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on Wiki. I learned then about how he developed the Beatles and saved the Rolling Stones.”
Public Enemy’s Chuck D stated, “There hasn’t been anything close to his volcanic explosion of talent into forming Rock and Roll in the 1950s.” Questlove wrote on Instagram, “The King Of Rock And Roll. Zero Questions. … Not ARCHITECT not PIONEER. not HITMAKER. This man was literally THE BLUEPRINT of all the world took from. LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE THE KING.” And Living Colour’s Vernon Reid said, “No Jimi, No Beatles No Bowie, No Bolan. NO GLAM, No Freddie, No Prince, No Elton, No Preston No Sly, No Stevie, WITHOUT Little Richard! They DON’T HAPPEN Without HIM BLAZING A TRAIL IN THE DARK in sequence, if he had his SHIRT ON AT ALL, AT THE PIANO, SCREAMING LIKE A WHITE WOMAN.”
Gender-benders of the ‘80s like Culture Club’s Boy George and Soft Cell’s Marc Almond also noted Richard’s lasting impact, with Almond writing, “Such a great look. Fantastic life. The Stones, the Beatles, Prince, Bowie, everybody really owes a musical debt. One time trans, next minute preacher, all time rock ‘n’ roller. … A total legend, influenced Bowie and everybody who mixed rock ‘n’ roll and blues with glitter and ambi-sexuality. Outrageous… goodbye Little Richard. There’s a brighter star tonight.”
Additionally, everyone from filmmaker Ava DuVernay to Prince protégé Tevin Campbell shared personal anecdotes of Richard’s kindness and generosity, and Steven Van Zandt, Demi Moore, and Cyndi Lauper reminisced about Richard officiating their respective wedding ceremonies. Actors, directors, and comedians, and political figures ranging from senators Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris to former first lady Michelle Obama have also paid their respects. See their eloquent posts below.
With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today.
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB
— Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020
I reached out to the legends legend
Little Richard……he accepted.
When he arrived in the studio, he made all of us feel like little kids. He played, he sang, he laughed and told us stories.
— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) May 9, 2020
This is a crazy morning for me, just heard about the passing of Little Richard we just lost another giant. I directed the film about his life story starring Leon. May God bless his artistic soul,he truly was “THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL” pic.twitter.com/68fdxQRNAC
— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) May 9, 2020
The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020
RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020
In the world of music, it doesn’t get much better than Little Richard.
We have lost a musical giant.
Thank you for the joy and passion that your music brought to us all. May you rest in power.https://t.co/da5ulArmMD
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Little Richard. Architect of Rock n Roll. Originator. Innovator. Influencer.
He was also a part of one of the great nights of my life/career, 30th GRAMMY Awards in NYC 1988 -creating a legendary TV moment. Condolences to his family/ loved ones -we thank you 🙌🏾🎶👑 pic.twitter.com/txughrHpoK
— Jody Watley (@jodywatley) May 9, 2020
Little Richard left for Heaven last night! He was a big influence in my life! “Keep a knocking Richard” gonna miss you! Loved your music!
— Tommy Chong (@tommychong) May 9, 2020
In Memoriam:
Little Richard 12/5/32 – 5/9/20
1/30/95: #thegogos perform with #LittleRichard at the 22nd Annual American Music Awards in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the recording of “Tutti Frutti” at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/y1jb8gsHtP
— The Go-Go’s (@officialgogos) May 9, 2020
If you ever wanted to know the exact moment Rock n roll, Soul, R&B, Punk Rock, Hip Hop & Showmanship were born, listen to this man’s vocal take on the song “Tutti Frutti”, recorded on September 14, 1955…RIP Little Richard #ShutUp! 🙏🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/3kRweee6ni
— Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) May 9, 2020
Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020
I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard
— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 9, 2020
In the late 1980s, I was walking down Hollywood Blvd, a black limo drove by slowly, Little Richard waved at us from the back window with a crazy look on his face. A giant in Rock and Roll music.
— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Little Richard. I got to meet the icon and fellow Maconite at the opening of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Macon back in 1996, and he didn’t disappoint. Full of life and energy, he was truly one of a kind.
— Mike Mills 🌿 (@m_millsey) May 9, 2020
Lol #littlerichard was a hoot to work with… and as young comic I was thrilled.. when you know the history of what this man did for music.. you try to make your mark in your craft.. rest well Richard… pic.twitter.com/ABdjml6LfN
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 9, 2020
Just got word that Little Richard has passed away.
So many musical memories of this unique talent and we were honored to have him at the Volunteer Jam one year
He was one of a kind
Rest in peace Richard Penniman
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 9, 2020
Today we’ve lost a musical treasure. Little Richard had a talent possessed by few. He influenced David and countless other artists. He lived life large and brought joy to so many and has left us an an abundance of great music for the ages. Rest In Peace… pic.twitter.com/jARg1JyER3
— Mike Garson (@mikegarson) May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020
No other artist influenced David Bowie quite like Little Richard, whose music captivated him at the age of 8. “I’d never heard anything that lived in such bright colours… When I do my little call-and-response things on songs like Modern Love, it all comes from Little Richard.” pic.twitter.com/SHjiilspCQ
— Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) May 9, 2020
Another legend taken from us. Unapologetically himself, Little Richard, the architect of rock ’n’ roll forged a path in both music and style so other artists could emulate. The world is a better and brighter place because of his music.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2020
Sing in Peace Little Richard. Bless you! No one had a greater hand in creating Rock n Roll, the Sacred Weapon that continues to heal our troubled world. Eternal Love and Thanks. pic.twitter.com/rWdSOIe7C5
— Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) May 9, 2020
MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP”
— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020
“Wasn’t I wonderful?!” — Little Richard, after telling him I loved his show when I met him in the ‘90s. Yes. Yes, you were. Long live Little Richard! pic.twitter.com/ziiVNo4Phh
— Jeff Tweedy (@JeffTweedy) May 9, 2020
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon and Spotify.