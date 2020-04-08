Celebrities React to Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Election Bid

On Wednesday (April 8), Bernie Sanders announced that he has suspended his campaign to become the next President of the United States.

This announcement paves the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to nab the democratic nomination and take on Donald Trump in the general election this coming November.

After Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, some of his celebrity supporters took to Twitter to express their remorse over the end of his campaign.

Click inside to see what more celebrities are saying about the news…

bernie 😔💔 — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders for changing everything. You’ve inspired an entire generation to fight and participate, and your work will not be forgotten or be in vein. #ThankYouBernie — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 8, 2020

Bernie will always be the man — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 8, 2020

Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.

Thank you, Bernie. For me, you’re right up there w Mr. Rogers.💔♥️ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 8, 2020