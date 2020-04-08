Celebrities React to Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Election Bid

On Wednesday (April 8), Bernie Sanders announced that he has suspended his campaign to become the next President of the United States.

This announcement paves the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to nab the democratic nomination and take on Donald Trump in the general election this coming November.

After Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, some of his celebrity supporters took to Twitter to express their remorse over the end of his campaign.

