Celebrities welcome lockdown extension

Total cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday. (Source: Prasoon Joshi/Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. His decision was welcomed by several celebrities, who have been offering support to the government by spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan among others have made significant contributions towards coronavirus relief efforts. This, apart from several celebrities encouraging people to practice self-isolation.

PM Modi’s announcement on Tuesday came as the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark including 339 deaths. Seven Indian states — Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — have already announced lockdowns till the end of April.