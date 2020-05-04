‘Celebrity IOU’ Preview: Rebel Wilson Jokes She Feels Like A ‘Transformer’ Using Heavy Machinery

Rebel Wilson is teaming up with the Property Brothers to build something special for a close friend in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Celebrity IOU.’ Rebel’s not afraid to get her hands dirty either!

Rebel Wilson wants to create something truly incredible for her hairdresser, so she works alongside Jonathan and Drew Scott in the May 11 episode of Celebrity IOU. “With our skills combined, we can create something pretty epic,” Rebel says. Rebel gets to work and doesn’t let the Property Brothers do all the work. She uses a jackhammer, an excavator, and more.

“This is like a transformer!” she says. Rebel even shows off her strength by throwing some concrete. She works hard to build a fabulous backyard space for her hairdresser. “To give back to her in this way is incredible,” Rebel admits. Her hairdresser breaks down in tears when she sees what Rebel, Jonathan, and Drew created.

The synopsis for the May 11 episode reads: “Nicole is Rebel’s hairdresser and was her ‘first American friend.’ Nicole recently got married, and she and her husband, Josh, spent all their saving just to buy their house…so they have nothing left for what is a barren dirt field of a yard. Nicole works around the clock and is beyond stressed, feeling she has bitten off more than she can chew, so Rebel wants to surprise Nicole with a killer outdoor space. With the help of Jonathan and Drew, Rebel wants to create a backyard oasis where Nicole and her husband can relax and host their big extended family for holidays and get-togethers.”

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. This season has featured stars like Melissa McCarthy, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and more. Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.