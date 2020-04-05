Celebrity social media videos: Ram Charan, Richa Chadha, Yami Gautam and others



Celebrities shared videos on their respective social media handles. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram, Ram Charan/Instagram)

Celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Gauahar Khan, Ram Charan, Richa Chadha, Kunal Kemmu and Vikas Gupta among others took to their respective social media handles to share latest videos of themselves.

Yami Gautam asked her fans to stay home and stay safe. The actor also spoke about the importance of social distancing.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Yeah! This is 15 days of hardwork! #torsoTone !!!! Just making myself believe that I can achieve anything! In sha Allah ! Aint easy ! But give urself a goal, something to strive for !!!!! Damnnnnnnnn ! #MyCore I think I have a crush on ME!”

Richa Chadha chose to party at home on Saturday night. The actor shared a video on Instagram.

Actor Ram Charan appreciated his fans who have been abiding all the rules during the lockdown. In a video, he requested fans to take part in PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday night for nine minutes.

He captioned the video as, “‪I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all.‬ ‪With the same spirit, let’s light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!”

Kunal Kemmu, after asking his fans how they are doing during the lockdown, introduced his best friend and the best companion during the lockdown.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Vikas Gupta also promoted PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to light candles on Sunday night.

