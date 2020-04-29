Celebs Pour In Warm Wishes for Maheep Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor wife’s Maheep turns a year older today. To make her day special, Sanjay penned a heartfelt note along with a snap.

“Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 27th birthday together but this one will always be special with just 4 of us ❤️,” read the caption.

Soon after posting the picture, Maheep’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to extend their warm wishes.

Actress Bhagyashree wrote, Happy birthday dear. Wish u loads of love”.

Veteran actor Chunky Panday, who shares a great bond with the Kapoors, poured in love for Maheep and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest’.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture to wish her ‘role model’ aunt Maheep.

“Happy birthday @maheepkapoor! You’ve been my inspiration and my role model. I feel blessed to call you my aunt. I miss you so much and wish you all the happiness,” she wrote.

Karan Johar has also extended his warm wishes to Maheep. Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Maheep Kapoor! Love Love Love”.

Star kid Ananya Panday shares a rare picture with her BFF Shanya Kapoor to wish Maheep. “Happy bday M! love you laods! Missing ur kind words.. can’t wait to party w uuuu,” read the note.

