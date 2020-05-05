Celebs still celebrated the Met Gala, just virtually

Celebs shared their favorite looks from past galas on social media, while one teased what she might have worn.

Actress Amanda Seyfried posted a photo of herself wearing a blue ball gown with a floral pattern, holding a chicken in a yard on her verified Instagram account.

“What I would’ve tried to wear to the Met Gala this year,” the caption read. “And my date, Candace.”

The “Mamma Mia” star also shared a throwback image of a Met gown from the past, in this case her first one with director Pedro Almodóvar as her date.