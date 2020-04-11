Celina Jaitley turns emotional on making comeback amid coronavirus crisis, looks back at marriage, kids, losing her parents

bollywood

Celina Jaitley is all set to make a comeback with her film Season’s Greetings. The film will also mark her digital debut as it releases on Zee5 on April 15. The actor has now penned a heartfelt note about how her life has changed over the years as she feels emotional to witness her film release in times of coronavirus crisis.

She shared the note on Instagram along with a poster of the film. She wrote, “When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the the next film poster/ release will be at a time when … A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, – The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, – A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor.”

Relating the title of her film with her journey, she went on to add, “Through all these Seasons of my journey i have learnt that life is unpredictable and we must not wait for tomorrow and give today our best. Having decided to continue seeing the promise of spring in depth of winters We are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown. So keep your glasses topped as we gear to bring the solution to keep you safely entertained in your homes.”

Made by Ram Kamal Mukerjee, the film is a tribute to late filmmaker Rituporno Ghosh. It also stars Lillette Dubey, Shree Ghatak and Azhar Khan.

Celina’s last Bollywood film was Thank You in 2011. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rimi Sen.

Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag. The two are parents to five year-old twins Winston and Viraaj and two-year-old Arthur. Arthur was born with a twin brother Samsher but the latter died soon after birth.

