Cemex Named EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sixth Straight Year

HOUSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cemex proudly announces its recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious award for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management upholds Cemex’s unyielding commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmental stewardship in its operations nationwide.

Cemex has once again demonstrated leadership and excellence in energy management, earning this esteemed accolade from the EPA’s ENERGY STAR program. The Partner of the Year award highlights Cemex’s ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption, minimize environmental impact, and promote sustainable practices across its cement plants, ready-mix concrete facilities, and other operations across the United States. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

Cemex’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability aligns with its goals of reducing carbon emissions per ton of cementitious material by 47% and in concrete by 41% by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2050. The company continues to implement innovative strategies and technologies to reduce emissions, conserve resources, and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future. Notable projects contributing to Cemex’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year achievement include sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity at a cement plant, launching more than 30 thermal and electrical efficiency upgrade projects, replacing dozens of ready-mix trucks and transport tractors with low emission, compressed natural gas vehicles and replacing 3 diesel-powered locomotives with near-zero emissions locomotives, among other projects.

“We are grateful to receive the EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for the sixth consecutive year,” said Cemex USA President Jaime Muguiro. “We believe energy efficiency is not only good for business, but also good for the planet. This honor is a testament to our steadfast commitment to building a better, more sustainable future.”

As a recognized leader in the building materials industry, Cemex remains dedicated to enhancing sustainability, fostering innovation, and delivering value to its customers and communities.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About Cemex USA

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts .

