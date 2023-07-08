Center for Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan Conference Concludes on "Eurasian Tiger" Theme

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After a week featuring more than 460 well-known political and public figures, big business representatives and experts from 60 countries and 5 international organizations (among them, 19 ministers and high-ranking state figures, heads of 203 organizations, companies and associations, rectors, presidents and directors of more than 70 prestigious foreign universities and research centers) the theme of Uzbekistan as a “Eurasian Tiger” has taken shape.

Kong Wai Mun, Executive Director of Singapore International Cooperation Organization, said:

“Innovation and technology have proved to be a key driver for sustainable economic growth. Markets are gearing up for even more embrace of new technologies like AI. I’m glad to see that they are being embraced in Uzbekistan as a key lever toward even faster growth. In Singapore we are called a roaring lion, and I think you can even rise up above.”

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov highlighted what he called an “irreversible” reform process:

“We are closely working with foreign countries to the members of the World Trade Organization in order to accelerate the process of joining. It’s utmost priority for us. That’s why we’re making reforms regarding land leasing for foreign investors, some exclusive tax and customs duty exemptions. Every day the government is working to create some new initiatives. We work 24/7 to create more comfortable atmosphere for or environment for business and foreign investors in Uzbekistan.”

Pinar Yashar, World Bank Senior Economist for the Europe and Central Asia Regions added to the optimistic outlook, saying,

“There have been significant reforms over the last six seven years: exchange rate liberalisation, financial sector reforms and new tax code tax reforms, modernization of agriculture, and fiscal consolidation. The competition law was recently approved and I’m sure that it will contribute to the competition environment in the country so significantly. So as the World Bank, we are supporting. We have supported the ambitious reform agenda of the government.”

In a dialogue with Uzbekistan’s Minister for Employment and Poverty Reduction, Behzod Musaev, international political strategist George Ajjan observed, “We’ve heard throughout the week that Uzbekistan is poised to be the new Eurasian Tiger, much like Korea of 30 years ago. And I’m optimistic that if the pace of reforms continues, you will indeed achieve this.”

In closing out the conference, Chairman of the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan, Firdavs Abdulkhalikov, stated, “We are pleased to receive such encouragement and recognition from our international partners on Uzbekistan’s progress and reforms. We look forward to the implementation of the joint projects that were discussed during the week. Most of all, we are proud to have created a platform for regular dialogue and discussion to move Uzbekistan forward.”

The week’s program, a joint endeavor of the Center for Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan and the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan, featured more than 50 conferences, roundtable discussions and practical dialogues organized by research and analytical centers, business community, ministries and agencies together with more than 300 foreign partners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-sustainable-development-of-uzbekistan-uzbekistan-conference-concludes-on-eurasian-tiger-theme-301872465.html

SOURCE Center for Sustainable Development, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

