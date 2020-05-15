“Center Stage” Came Out 20 Years Ago — Here’s What The Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now

“You’re an amazing dancer…but as a boyfriend, you kind of suck!”

It’s been 20 years since the iconic dance movie Center Stage came out — and I can honestly hardly believe it.

To celebrate, I checked in with what the iconic cast is up to these days:

Amanda Schull as Jody Sawyer


In Center Stage: An American Ballet Academy ballerina with bad feet and awful turnout who became a principal dancer in Cooper Nielson’s new ballet company.

Now: Since her Center Stage days, Amanda has had several big TV roles, like playing Meredith on Pretty Little Liars and, most recently, Katrina on Suits.

Zoe Saldana as Eva Rodriguez


In Center Stage: Eva, who was tough on the outside with a heart of gold and beautiful ballet technique.

Now: Zoe starred in a small indie flick called Avatar and has played the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014.

Sascha Radetsky as Charlie Sims


In Center Stage: The ~hottie~ love interest who is a wayyyy better boyfriend than Cooper Nielson.

Now: Sascha, who is a professional ballet dancer IRL, has appeared in Flesh and Bone and The Nutcracker Christmas. He is also the artistic director of the American Ballet Theatre’s studio company.

Ethan Stiefel as Cooper Nielson


In Center Stage: An amazing dancer and a great choreographer, but as a boyfriend he kind of sucked!

Now: Ethan was also a professional ballet dancer — he was a principal in the American Ballet Theatre until 2012 and was the artistic director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet until 2014. He also appeared in the Center Stage sequels and worked as a choreographer on Flesh and Bone (which his Center Stage costar Sascha starred in).

Peter Gallagher as Jonathan Reeves


In Center Stage: Director of the American Ballet Company, and honestly kind of a dick.

Now: Well, a few years after Center Stage, Peter starred in a little show called The O.C. Most recently he has starred on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Grace and Frankie.

Susan May Pratt as Maureen Cummings


In Center Stage: The best goddamn dancer in the American Ballet Academy; who the hell are you????

Now: Susan still acts — most recently she’s appeared on Outcast and Masters of Sex.

Donna Murphy as Juliette Simone


In Center Stage: Juliette Simone, what a nosy bitch! (Eva’s words, not mine!!!)

Now: Well, other than bein’ — ya know — Donna freakin’ Murphy, she voiced Mother Gothel in Tangled and Tangled: The Series. She has also appeared on shows like Power and Mercy Street.

Ilia Kulik as Sergei


In Center Stage: In a long-distance relationship with the beautiful Galina, and had a little bit too much fun during a night out on the town.

Now: Center Stage was just a brief foray into acting for Ilia, who is a Russian figure skater (and the 1998 Olympic champion!). He has since opened a skating rink and has worked as a skating coach.

Eion Bailey as Jim Gordon


In Center Stage: He played Maureen’s kindhearted premed boyfriend, Jim.

Now: He has recently appeared on shows like All American and Once Upon a Time. And he starred opposite Candace Cameron Bure in Hallmark’s Switched for Christmas.

Debra Monk as Nancy Cummings


In Center Stage: Maureen’s overbearing mother, who didn’t have the feet to be a ballet dancer…while Maureen didn’t have the heart!

Now: Most recently, Debra has appeared on shows like New Amsterdam and Mozart in the Jungle.

Julie Kent as Kathleen Donahue


In Center Stage: A principal dancer in the American Ballet Company and love interest of both Jonathan and Cooper.

Now: She was a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre until 2016 and is now the artistic director of the Washington Ballet.

