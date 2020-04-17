Centre Adds More To List Of What Is Allowed After April 20 Amid Lockdown

Posted on by

PM Modi earlier this week extended the lockdown to check COVID-19 spread till May 3.

Highlights

  • Additions for parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus
  • The home ministry has also issued guidelines for social distancing
  • A strict lockdown will be in place till April 20

New Delhi:

The government has made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed amid lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus.

Non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions will be marked essential services that can resume. Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations, and forest produce by scheduled tribes have also been added to the list.

Construction in rural areas of water supply and sanitation and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed, according to a notification put out by the home ministry. 

Last night, the government said mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, clothes and stationery items for schoolchildren can be sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, along with essential commodities like groceries and medicines.

Delivery vans of the e-commerce companies would, however, need permission from authorities to operate on roads.

The government has come out with guidelines for the revival of industrial and commercial activities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended till May 3 the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

After continuing a strict lockdown till April 20, the districts that are not virus hotspots will be allowed to resume some industrial, construction and manufacturing activities as the government attempts to restart the economy and move towards a gradual exit from the nationwide shutdown to prevent the infection from spreading rapidly.

The home ministry has also issued guidelines for social distancing and other precautions to be maintained at workplaces while these activities take off again.
 

World

21,58,076Cases

14,70,093Active

5,43,751Recovered

1,44,232Deaths

Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 21,58,076 and 1,44,232 have died; 14,70,093 are active cases and 5,43,751 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 8:34 am.

India

13,387 1007Cases

11,201 724Active

1,749 260Recovered

437 23Deaths

In India, there are 13,387 confirmed cases including 437 deaths. The number of active cases is 11,201 and 1,749 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 8:00 am.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths

DistrictCases

Mumbai514

Pune134

Mumbai Suburban65

Thane31

Sangli24

Ahmednagar22

Nagpur17

Latur8

Palghar8

Aurangabad8

Raigad6

Satara5

Yavatmal4

Osmanabad4

Buldhana4

Jalgaon2

Kolhapur2

Hingoli2

Ratnagiri2

Washim1

Nashik1

Sindhudurg1

Amravati1

Jalna1

Gondia1

Details Awaited*2337

3205 289

2711 277

300 5

194 7

DistrictCases

South175

Central100

North66

Shahdara66

New Delhi56

South East33

South West24

West23

East17

North East9

North West6

Details Awaited*1065

1640 62

1551 45

51 11

38 6

DistrictCases

Chennai150

Coimbatore60

Dindigul45

Tirunelveli36

Erode32

Tiruchirappalli30

Namakkal28

Madurai24

Theni24

Karur22

Tiruppur19

Villupuram16

Cuddalore13

Thiruvallur12

Thiruvarur12

Salem12

Virudhunagar11

Thanjavur11

Nagapattinam11

Tiruvannamalai9

Kanchipuram6

Kanniyakumari6

Sivaganga5

Vellore5

The Nilgiris4

Ramanathapuram2

Ariyalur1

Perambalur1

Details Awaited*660

1267 25

1072

180 62

15 1

DistrictCases

Jaipur104

Jodhpur55

Bhilwara27

Tonk20

Jhunjhunu20

Jaisalmer16

Bikaner11

Churu11

Kota10

Banswara9

Ajmer7

Dungarpur6

Dausa6

Bharatpur5

Alwar4

Udaipur4

Nagaur2

Pali2

Pratapgarh2

Dholpur1

Karauli1

Sikar1

Details Awaited*807

1131 108

964 91

164 17

3

DistrictCases

Indore116

Bhopal70

Morena12

Jabalpur8

Ujjain8

Barwani3

Khargone3

Chhindwara2

Gwalior2

Shivpuri2

Vidisha1

Details Awaited*893

1120 133

1003 133

64

53

DistrictCases

Ahmadabad79

Surat18

Bhavnagar13

Gandhinagar12

Vadodara12

Rajkot10

Patan5

Porbandar3

Mahesana2

Kachchh2

Gir Somnath2

Panch Mahals1

Anand1

Sabar Kantha1

Jamnagar1

Chhotaudepur1

Morbi1

Botad1

Details Awaited*765

930 164

821 152

73 9

36 3

DistrictCases

Gautam Buddha Nagar58

Agra49

Meerut32

Ghaziabad23

Lucknow22

Shamli14

Saharanpur13

Kanpur Nagar8

Sitapur8

Varanasi7

Bareilly6

Maharajganj6

Basti5

Ghazipur5

Firozabad4

Hathras4

Kheri4

Baghpat3

Pratapgarh3

Jaunpur3

Hapur3

Azamgarh3

Bulandshahr3

Rae Bareli2

Mirzapur2

Pilibhit2

Mathura2

Banda2

Shahjahanpur1

Kaushambi1

Moradabad1

Prayagraj1

Hardoi1

Budaun1

Bijnor1

Barabanki1

Auraiya1

Details Awaited*500

805 70

718 45

74 23

13 2

DistrictCases

Hyderabad174

Nizamabad26

Warangal Urban23

Medchal Malkajgiri17

Ranga Reddy17

Nalgonda13

Jogulamba Gadwal12

Adilabad10

Kamareddy9

Karimnagar9

Mahabubnagar8

Suryapet8

Sangareddy7

Jagitial4

Vikarabad4

Nirmal4

Medak4

Bhadradri Kothagudem4

Peddapalli2

Mulugu2

Jangoan2

Nagarkurnool2

Jayashankar Bhupalapally1

Siddipet1

Mahabubabad1

Details Awaited*336

700 53

496

186 66

18

DistrictCases

Kurnool57

Spsr Nellore42

Guntur38

Krishna28

Y.s.r.27

Prakasam24

West Godavari21

Visakhapatanam20

Chittoor17

East Godavari12

Anantapur6

Details Awaited*242

534 9

500 9

20

14

DistrictCases

Kasaragod146

Kannur54

Ernakulam26

Thiruvananthapuram15

Malappuram14

Kozhikode13

Pathanamthitta13

Thrissur12

Idukki10

Kollam8

Palakkad7

Alappuzha3

Kottayam3

Wayanad3

Details Awaited*68

395 7

147

245 27

3

DistrictCases

Bengaluru Urban59

Mysuru34

Chikkaballapura10

Bidar10

Uttara Kannada10

Dakshina Kannada8

Belagavi7

Ballari6

Kalaburagi6

Bagalkote5

Bengaluru Rural5

Udupi4

Mandya3

Tumakuru2

Davangere2

Gadag1

Kodagu1

Dharwad1

Chitradurga1

Details Awaited*140

315 36

220 33

82 2

13 1

DistrictCases

Srinagar33

Bandipora24

Baramulla16

Budgam9

Jammu9

Udhampur8

Kupwara5

Pulwama4

Rajouri3

Shopian3

Ganderbal2

Details Awaited*198

314 14

272 12

38 2

4

DistrictCases

Kolkata37

Howrah15

Medinipur East12

Kalimpong7

24 Paraganas North6

Jalpaiguri5

Nadia5

24 Paraganas South4

Hooghly4

Purba Bardhaman3

Medinipur West2

Paschim Bardhaman2

Darjeeling1

Details Awaited*152

255 24

194 12

51 9

10 3

DistrictCases

Nuh38

Gurugram35

Palwal28

Faridabad19

Karnal5

Ambala4

Panipat4

Fatehabad3

Sirsa3

Panchkula2

Bhiwani2

Rohtak1

Kaithal1

Sonipat1

Jind1

Hisar1

Charki Dadri1

Details Awaited*56

205

159

43

3

DistrictCases

S.a.s Nagar26

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18

Amritsar10

Hoshiarpur7

Jalandhar6

Ludhiana5

Mansa5

Fatehgarh Sahib2

Pathankot2

Faridkot1

Kapurthala1

Moga1

Patiala1

Barnala1

Details Awaited*100

186

146

27

13

DistrictCases

Siwan6

Gaya5

Patna5

Munger4

Gopalganj3

Begusarai2

Nalanda2

Saharsa2

Bhagalpur1

Lakhisarai1

Saran1

Details Awaited*48

80 10

42 2

37 8

1

DistrictCases

Khordha33

Bhadrak3

Cuttack2

Jajapur1

Kalahandi1

Kendrapara1

Puri1

Details Awaited*18

60

40

19 1

1

DistrictCases

Dehradun17

Udam Singh Nagar4

Nainital3

Almora1

Pauri Garhwal1

Details Awaited*11

37

28

9

0

DistrictCases

Golaghat9

Goalpara4

Marigaon4

Nalbari4

Dhubri3

Kamrup Metro2

Cachar1

Hailakandi1

Kamrup1

Karimganj1

Lakhimpur1

South Salmara Mancachar1

Details Awaited*3

35 2

29

5 5

1

DistrictCases

Solan7

Kangra3

Una3

Details Awaited*22

35

18

16

1

DistrictCases

Raipur5

Korba2

Bilaspur1

Durg1

Rajnandgaon1

Details Awaited*23

33

10

23 6

0

DistrictCases

Ranchi2

Hazaribagh1

Details Awaited*25

28

26

0

2

DistrictCases

Chandigarh18

Details Awaited*3

21

12

9 2

0

DistrictCases

Leh Ladakh11

Kargil3

Details Awaited*4

18 1

4

14 4

0

DistrictCases

North And Middle Andaman7

South Andamans3

Details Awaited*1

11

1

10

0

DistrictCases

East Khasi Hills1

Details Awaited*6

7

6

0

1

DistrictCases

North Goa5

South Goa1

Details Awaited*1

7

1

6 1

0

DistrictCases

Pondicherry4

Mahe1

Details Awaited*2

7

6

1

0

DistrictCases

Imphal West1

Thoubal1

2

1

1

0

DistrictCases

Gomati1

Details Awaited*1

2

1

1

0

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

Source link