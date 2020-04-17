Centre Adds More To List Of What Is Allowed After April 20 Amid Lockdown
- Additions for parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus
- The home ministry has also issued guidelines for social distancing
- A strict lockdown will be in place till April 20
New Delhi:
The government has made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed amid lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by coronavirus.
Non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions will be marked essential services that can resume. Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations, and forest produce by scheduled tribes have also been added to the list.
Construction in rural areas of water supply and sanitation and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed, according to a notification put out by the home ministry.
Last night, the government said mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, clothes and stationery items for schoolchildren can be sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, along with essential commodities like groceries and medicines.
Delivery vans of the e-commerce companies would, however, need permission from authorities to operate on roads.
The government has come out with guidelines for the revival of industrial and commercial activities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended till May 3 the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.
After continuing a strict lockdown till April 20, the districts that are not virus hotspots will be allowed to resume some industrial, construction and manufacturing activities as the government attempts to restart the economy and move towards a gradual exit from the nationwide shutdown to prevent the infection from spreading rapidly.
The home ministry has also issued guidelines for social distancing and other precautions to be maintained at workplaces while these activities take off again.
World
21,58,076Cases
14,70,093Active
5,43,751Recovered
1,44,232Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 21,58,076 and 1,44,232 have died; 14,70,093 are active cases and 5,43,751 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 8:34 am.
India
13,387 1007Cases
11,201 724Active
1,749 260Recovered
437 23Deaths
In India, there are 13,387 confirmed cases including 437 deaths. The number of active cases is 11,201 and 1,749 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 8:00 am.
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2337
|
3205 289
|
2711 277
|
300 5
|
194 7
|
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1065
|
1640 62
|
1551 45
|
51 11
|
38 6
|
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*660
|
1267 25
|
1072
|
180 62
|
15 1
|
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*807
|
1131 108
|
964 91
|
164 17
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*893
|
1120 133
|
1003 133
|
64
|
53
|
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*765
|
930 164
|
821 152
|
73 9
|
36 3
|
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*500
|
805 70
|
718 45
|
74 23
|
13 2
|
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*336
|
700 53
|
496
|
186 66
|
18
|
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*242
|
534 9
|
500 9
|
20
|
14
|
DistrictCases
Kasaragod146
Kannur54
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*68
|
395 7
|
147
|
245 27
|
3
|
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*140
|
315 36
|
220 33
|
82 2
|
13 1
|
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*198
|
314 14
|
272 12
|
38 2
|
4
|
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*152
|
255 24
|
194 12
|
51 9
|
10 3
|
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*56
|
205
|
159
|
43
|
3
|
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*100
|
186
|
146
|
27
|
13
|
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*48
|
80 10
|
42 2
|
37 8
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
|
60
|
40
|
19 1
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
|
37
|
28
|
9
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
|
35 2
|
29
|
5 5
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
|
35
|
18
|
16
|
1
|
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
|
33
|
10
|
23 6
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
|
28
|
26
|
0
|
2
|
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
|
21
|
12
|
9 2
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
|
18 1
|
4
|
14 4
|
0
|
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
|
11
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
|
7
|
1
|
6 1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0