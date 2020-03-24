CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says safety of employees is a priority for TCS

TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan, in a LinkedIn post, has said that the safety and well-being of employees is a priority for the company.

“Our priority has been to safeguard the health and well-being of our associates while continuing to support mission critical IT backbones globally. Early on we took proactive measures like travel restrictions, cancellation of events and large internal meetings, safe working environments and processes, which helped minimise the impact,” he said.

TCS has more than 1,000 global customers to whom it provides technology, and the Covid-19 outbreak has put a lot of stress on its employees. A few days back, Internal IT Infrastructure Head Amit Jain passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Gopinathan said that TCS has launched a massive programme to ensure business continuity using its Secure Borderless Work Spaces infrastructure, which allows the company’s associates working from home, both onshore and offshore, to ensure business continuity with support from a minimal number of associates working from offices.

Further, Gopinathan said that during the Covid-19 crisis, the company is using its R&D infrastructure to support governments, both in India and abroad. Some examples are Covid-19 patient tracker, creating a quick and light platform for clinical trials systems to rapidly collate effectiveness data in collaboration with pharma and medical institutions, drug-molecule discovery using patented technology and frameworks, exploring promising ideas for affordable and effective ventilators, kits, he said. “We will face more uncertainty in the next few weeks and months and our resolve and patience will be tested. Our ways of working and resilience will change for the better. More importantly, I am confident that short-term impacts notwithstanding, in the long run, technology providers such as TCS will be more relevant than ever to organisations globally,” he said.