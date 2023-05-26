Certum Solutions Awards $5,000 Grant for Environmental Sustainability to Cape Fear Botanical Garden

Certum Solutions, a one-stop shop for business technology using integrated solution stacks and peripheral hardware with QuickBooks software at their base, has awarded a $5,000 grant to Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Botanical Garden for encouraging the use of reusable water bottles for healthy hydration and reduced waste.

MONROE, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Certum Solutions, a one-stop shop for business technology using integrated solution stacks and peripheral hardware with QuickBooks software at their base, has awarded a $5,000 grant to Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Botanical Garden for encouraging the use of reusable water bottles for healthy hydration and reduced waste.

The grant was awarded based on an essay contest for Earth Day and continuous attention to the environment throughout the year. Businesses were encouraged to tell a story through an essay about how they are helping preserve the environment. According to the Garden’s essay, the Garden recently installed an Elkay Bottle Filling Station and Bubbler in the Entry Pavilion of the Wyatt Visitors Pavilion Complex. The touchless bottle filler is easy to use and has a minimal splash to reduce water waste. The system’s antimicrobial protection components inhibit the growth of mold and mildew to provide cleaner, safer drinking water.

“We were very impressed with the Garden’s innovative way they are helping our planet thrive,” said Katie Bunschoten, president of Certum Solutions. “As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Garden secured a discounted price of $1,488 for the Elkay Bottle Filling Station and Bubbler, so the grant of $5,000 will assist the Garden in replacing existing water bubblers in three locations, including the Classroom Corridor, Administration Wing, and Grand Hall entryway.”

The essay contest is part of Certum’s focus to help businesses grow and thrive through community efforts, chamber of commerce activities, and employee volunteer activities.

“Certum Solution’s Earth Day 2023 grant fits seamlessly with Cape Fear Botanical Garden’s mission to connect people to nature,” said Meg Suraci, development manager. “Believing that simple first steps often lead to a greater impact, the Garden is honored to have a part in teaching our community members and guests ways to sustain the environment for future generations. Cape Fear Botanical Garden is thrilled to watch as the ticker counter number continues to increase and would be pleased to have Certum Solutions as a partner in Cape Fear Botanical Garden’s ongoing sustainability endeavor.”

About Certum Solutions

Uniquely positioned to handle nonprofits, construction, inventory-heavy businesses such as wholesale and manufacturing, as well as e-commerce organizations, Certum Solutions works to ensure its clients have the operational efficiencies they need to run as smoothly as possible. Certum also offers bookkeeping and business process outsourcing solutions, and a robust YouTube library of training and education videos.

About Cape Fear Botanical Garden

In 1989, gardening enthusiasts in Fayetteville, NC, shared a vision of creating a botanical garden for all. Today, Cape Fear Botanical Garden, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, continues to serve as a community resource for environmental education, stewardship, enjoyment of nature and cultural arts. Situated along the Cape Fear River, the Garden is a living laboratory of the region’s indigenous plants, trees, and wildlife. Among 80 acres of pine and hardwood forest and curated plant collections, guests find a variety of experiences designed to transform their relationship with nature. Cultural events including exhibits and performances engage, educate and delight visitors while therapeutic horticulture and environmental education opportunities for all ages include exploration and inspiration, guided tours, workshops and lectures.

Media Contact

Scott Cytron, Cytron and Company, 1 9727434671, scott@cytronandcompany.com

SOURCE Certum Solutions

