Cezzanne Khan-Shweta Tiwari or Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes: Who is your favourite Anurag and Prerna? — vote now | Bollywood Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of Ekta Kapoor’s most loved shows. Anurag and Prerna’s iconic love story has been the favourite of many. The show had given the industry many amazing stars like Shweta Tiwari, Cezzanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia. Komolika played by Urvashi is easily one the greatest TV vamps. Komolika is the only vamp of television with a huge and much-loved fan-following. In fact, the show has so many fans that Ekta Kapoor decided to bring it back with new actors. She launched Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Erica Fernandes as Prerna. The new version received the same love that the original one had. Prerna and Anurag are by far among the most adored television couples. Cezzanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari had totally owned the characters and their sizzling chemistry still makes the erstwhile version a must-watch.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes had a huge responsibility on their shoulders as they were about to re-create the same magic as Cezzanne and Shweta had. They had to give their level best to match up to the level Cezzanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari. And Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans will agree to it that Parth and Erica are now the new faces of Anurag and Prerna, having done complete justice to their roles. Their chemistry has been as good as that of the original Anurag and Prerna.

So, we thought of asking you, the fans of both shows, who their favourite Anurag and Prerna is? Is it Cezzanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari or Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. After all, they both have made us fall in love with Anurag and Prerna’s love story

