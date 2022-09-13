CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation

The exclusive event will be held between the 11th and 13th of January 2023 in the luxurious Suvretta House St. Moritz, with speakers from Cornell University, Grayscale, Bitstamp, CME Group, and more.

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The CfC St. Moritz (Crypto Finance Conference) returns to the Suvretta House St. Moritz from 11th to 13th of January 2023. The conference has also announced the Algorand Foundation as the conference’s premier partner. The group developing the Algorand blockchain ecosystem will support the conference over the next three years in its bid to enable education, connection and collaboration.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, said, “We are pleased to be a strategic partner of the CfC St. Moritz on this preeminent event. This conference sets itself apart by the quality of speakers and attendees, its small size, and the substance of the conversations. Investors appreciate the ‘no sales’ environment, and all attendees come away feeling like they have learned a lot and made important connections.”

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said, “Since the first installment of the CfC St. Moritz in 2018, our aim has been to provide a trusted platform where investors from traditional and digital finance can come together with leading enterprises, government representatives, regulators, traditional banks and central banks, to discover new opportunities. The Algorand blockchain brings security and scale with a low carbon footprint, and the collaboration marks a new era for the conference, one that will highlight the potential for the digital asset ecosystem to tackle problems of global scale.”

Other speakers in 2023 will include Eswar Prasad, Meltem Demirors, Michael Sonnenshein, Ambre Soubiran and more.

The Algorand Foundation will support various agenda items at the event, from the bespoke social activations taking place, to a panel discussion delving into the biggest conversation points impacting the traditional and newly emerging financial sectors.

About CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate international conference for hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The annual application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The event was founded in 2017 and has since conducted four in-person conferences in St. Moritz, Switzerland one in Half Moon Bay, USA, one virtual conference and several smaller events.

