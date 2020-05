CFL informs member clubs its allowing limited access to team facilities | CBC Sports

The CFL is allowing its teams to reopen their fitness facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league sent a memo to its member clubs Wednesday allowing local players to participate in training or receive treatment at their respective club’s facility.

However, the league stipulated the reopening of facilities must “permitted by your local provincial and municipal public health authorities.”

It also stated teams must implement and comply with a “Return to Train” protocol for their facilities, which “contains provisions at least as stringent as the provisions of the attached guidance document.”

WATCH | Details on possible September start for CFL:

The shortened season could run until December and the league is moving away from its traditional Grey Cup Festival format. 1:59

The memo also lists document, goes on to list very stringent directions for things such as hand washing, cleaning of facilities, and booking of appointments.

The league’s decision comes after commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Tuesday the CFL planned to discuss this week when all teams can reopen their facilities.

The league ordered its teams in March to close facilities to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Ontario government gave CFL clubs in the province the go-ahead to reopen their facilities.