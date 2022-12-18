CGTN AMERICA: Global Action Initiative: Talking Collective and Individual Responsibility toward Sustainability

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CGTN AMERICA releases “Global Action Initiative: Talking Collective and Individual Responsibility toward Sustainability”.

As we grapple with extreme poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change, we often think these challenges can only be addressed by governments.

But there’s a lot more to it. How can we take responsibility as individuals? Can organizations do more to practice and promote the 17 pillars of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals?

The third day of our Global Action Initiative special programming will answer those questions. We start off with a keynote speech by the President of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi. He warns about the rise in global temperatures and the need to protect the water supply for our most vulnerable populations.

We then focus on China and its success in embracing green infrastructure. China’s 2022 Winter Olympic Games was a glowing example of what many have called “the green games.” The venues were powered by renewable energy making the event carbon neutral. This was just one of many examples of China’s drive toward sustainability.

Some organizations in the United States are also introducing sustainable technology. We feature an arena in New York City which has implemented several measures to reduce waste and emissions. We have a sports star share with us how he switches to a sustainable lifestyle. Finally, viewers hear how we can help the planet as part of the International Climate Action Challenge.

This is followed by the premiere of our documentary Sustainable in Europe. It looks at challenges like how to protect forests from wildfires in Spain. And, the program also shows how some Europeans are moving away from consumerism by embracing new ways of sustainable living.

At a time when the planet is in peril and our most vulnerable populations are under threat, CGTN America seeks context, perspective, and solutions.

Global Action Initiative 2022 special programs are airing from December 15-20 starting at 23 GMT.

