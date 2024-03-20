CHA Achieves High Marks on 2023 CDP Climate Change Score Report

Score Affirms Evidence of Advanced Environmental Stewardship

ALBANY, N.Y., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, proudly announces that it has achieved a CDP score of B on the 2023 CDP Climate Change Score Report. This notable accomplishment positions CHA above the North American regional average of C, the Global average of C, and the Specialized Professional Services Sector average of C, and puts CHA in the highly regarded Management band. CDP believes that improving corporate awareness through measurement and disclosure is essential to the effective management of carbon and climate change risk.

CHA’s score places the firm among the top 32% of companies that reached the Management level in the Specialized Professional Services Activity Group. Scoring at CDP is mission-driven, emphasizing the principles and values for a sustainable economy. In particular, points awarded toward Management Level Scoring reward companies for evidence of advanced environmental stewardship and incentivize actions applicable to all sectors.

“CHA has a comprehensive sustainability initiative that rests on four pillars – our clients, our workforce, our communities, and our operations. Each year’s efforts culminate with our annual sustainability report, where we report on the progress made toward our goals,” said Erin Crotty, CHA’s Government National Market Director and Chair of our corporate Green Team. “Our sustainability commitment is evident in our ongoing initiatives, ambitious goal setting, managing targets across the organization, and providing sustainability services to our clients. A CDP score achievement of B affirms the strength of CHA’s sustainability initiative and is a testament to my talented colleagues, our clients who drive us to find sustainable solutions, and our communities that inspire us to take up this work. We will continue to share our journey openly, recognizing disclosure as pivotal for inspiring positive change and fostering a resilient future.”

CHA’s comprehensive approach to measuring and disclosing climate data has led to outperformance within its peer group. Exceptional ‘A’ ratings in the categories of Governance, Risk Disclosure, and Risk Management Processes underscore the excellence of CHA’s sustainability initiative. CHA’s success in coordinated action on climate issues is further highlighted by high marks in Business Strategy, Financial Planning & Scenario Analysis, Emissions Reduction Initiatives and Low Carbon Products, Opportunity Disclosure, Targets, and Value Chain Engagement.

This outstanding CDP score serves as a powerful affirmation that CHA is on the right path and is poised to achieve even greater sustainability milestones in the future. For additional information about CHA’s sustainability initiative, please refer to its 2022 Sustainability Report.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world’s most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with approximately 1,800 employees and 50 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization – and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net to find out more.

Contact:

Mary Bray Gallagher, APR

Communications Manager

T: (518) 453-8264

C: (518) 231-2412

374826@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cha-achieves-high-marks-on-2023-cdp-climate-change-score-report-302093958.html

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

