Chahatt Khanna discovers ‘very insulting’ term used for single mothers, says ‘I was shattered’

Television actor Chahatt Khanna believes in the institution of marriage and is not put off by the idea of settling down, despite being in two unhappy marriages. In a recent interview, she said that she is happy on the professional front and would like to find a partner that she can share her life with.

“Of course, I want to settle down again. I would say that family is my priority and I have done my bit of my work. I have achieved success a few times that I wanted. I am doing well in my life, touchwood,” she told Zoom in an interview.

“Right now, by God’s grace, I have everything. After a while, I would like to settle down with a good life partner and not think about anyone or anybody,” she added.

Chahatt married Bharat Narsinghani in 2006 but filed for divorce just seven months after the wedding, citing domestic violence. In 2013, she tied the knot with Farhan Mirza and has two daughters, Zohar and Amaira, with him. However, this marriage did not last either, and she filed for divorce in 2018, alleging “sexual and mental abuse”.

Chahatt also expressed shock on recently finding out that “very insulting” terms were used for single mothers. “There is a term called MILF which these guys use for women who are elder to them, married, single parent, single mom, divorced and they think people like them are good to have fun with. This is a hard-hitting fact of our society which I just discovered a few days back and I was shattered when I came to know this. This is what happens when she steps out of her marriage,” she said.

Recently, Chahatt was linked to singer Mika Singh after they posted mushy pictures on Instagram, with the hashtag #QuarantineLove. This sparked speculation that they were living together during the lockdown, but it was later revealed that they were next-door neighbours who were promoting their music video titled Quarantine Love.

