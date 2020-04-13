Chahatt Khanna opens up relationship rumours with Mika Singh: We are not using each other for publicity | Bollywood Life

In the last few days, we saw Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh sharing their pictures on their social media account, which led to relationship rumours. Though both of them clarified that they are shooting for their video, ‘Quarantine Love’ and are sharing BTS pictures. No, wonders that people might think that this can be a publicity tool for their song. The actress recently cleared her stance in an interview with TOI and said, “We are not using each other for publicity. Yes, I am posting pictures of the single, which is titled ‘Quarantine Love’, but that’s about it. I don’t think either of us needs to resort to such tactics for publicity.” Also Read – Chahatt Khanna posts a picture with Mika Singh and tags it as #Quarantinelove; sparking off dating rumours

She further added, “Mika is caring, genuine and I like him for the person that he is. But for now, we are just friends. I have made up my mind that I won’t get married again, but I am open to being in a relationship. I won’t hold myself back from it. I don’t know what the future holds for us, but if it has to happen, it will.” Also Read – Prasthanam actress Chahatt Khanna is NOT open to getting married again – here’s why

Mika also replied to the situation said, “Chahatt is a caring and loving person. She is very genuine and that’s what I like about her. We were just posting stories tagging each other, but if people think that we are in a relationship, so be it. It’s personal and also too early to talk about something at such an initial stage.”

