Chahatt Khanna posts a picture with Mika Singh and tags it as #Quarantinelove; sparking off dating rumours | Bollywood Life

Chahatt Khanna has been in the news since a few days. The actress is making it to the headlines after she had shared a few pictures with Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh. She has been with Mika Singh during this lockdown period and has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos with him. These have all sparked the rumours that they have been dating. Chahatt has also been captioning the pictures with #Quarantinelove and has also expressed that she’s glad that both have found each other in this lockdown phase. These pictures have set the internet on fire and fans have been congratulating them while some have even bashed her for dating Mika Singh. She also recently posted a picture with Mika Singh where they both are seen twinning with each other. Chahatt wrote, “Twinning with ? @mikasingh #quarantinelove #love #chahattkhanna” Also Read – Mika Singh’s manager, Saumya Samy passes away due to drug overdose

Well, the truth is that they are not dating but the actress is shooting for a song with the Punjabi star. The song titled Quarantine Love. Chahatt Khanna revealed this to an entertainment portal that since both them are next-door-neighbours, they decided to shoot for the track indoors. She also said, that sparking the rumours was the whole idea to promote their song. She earlier shared a few pics with Mika and had captioned, “Lets be someone’s quarantine, Glad we found each other in this lockdown #quarantinelove @mikasingh #learningmusic.” Also Read – Shilpa Shinde supports Mika Singh, says, ‘It’s sad how he has been pressured into apologising’

Well, this is surely a tricky way to promote your song. However, fans are happy and excited to see their new song.

