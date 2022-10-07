ChainUp x Numen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote and facilitate the development of Web3 Technology and Security

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ChainUp, a world-leading blockchain technology solutions provider, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numen Cyber Technology, a Singapore-based Web3 Security company.

The two parties have conducted in-depth discussions and through this strategic cooperation agreement, aim to jointly promote and facilitate the development of Web3 Technology and Security

Although the development of Web3 is still in a nascent stage, it has often been touted as being the future of the Internet. Concepts such as decentralization, token-based economies, and blockchain technologies make up the building blocks of Web3 technologies, allowing for the cyberspace to better meet the need of public interests.

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, digital collectibles trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit www.chainup.com.

About Numen Cyber Technology

Numen Cyber Technology is a Cybersecurity vendor and solutions provider based in Singapore. We dedicate ourselves to Web3 Security and Threat Detection & Response. We provide industry-leading Web3 Security Solutions, which completely covers all the cybersecurity requirements of many different Web3 application scenarios.

Our Web3 security research team consists of the industry’s top security experts from around the world, specializing in Blockchain Security, Ethical Hacking, Vulnerability Research and Threat Analysis, and more. We provide services such as security auditing of Smart Contracts, Public Chains, Wallets, and Exchange Platforms, on-chain Contract Threat Detection & Response, Web3 Security Situational Awareness, Cryptocurrency tracking, and Web3 Threat Intelligence.

Through our services and products, we protect the digital asset security of users, enhancing security throughout the various stages of each Web3 project’s development lifecycle.

For more information, please visit: https://numencyber.com









SOURCE Numen Cyber Technology