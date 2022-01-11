Chairish Introduces Europe's Finest Inventory to US Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Chairish, the design community’s indispensable source for high-end, vintage home furnishings, announced today that Chairish shoppers can now access 160,000 exceptional European items in addition to 650,000 domestically located pieces. This international expansion follows two years of explosive growth for the nine year old, San Francisco-based company and builds upon their 2021 acquisition of Pamono, Europe’s leading luxury vintage marketplace.

Chairish saw 39% year over year revenue growth in 2020 and, with the addition of Pamono, 54% YOY revenue growth in 2021. That momentum shows no sign of slowing down in 2022, with the resale home furnishings category projected to grow by 54% over the next 5 years–3.5x faster than traditional retail.

“Chairish connects high-end sellers and affluent design lovers with the most comprehensive and chic selection of home furnishings available worldwide,” said Gregg Brockway, Chairish Co-Founder and CEO. “Enabling Chairish to showcase Europe’s finest sellers is an important step forward in our quest to be the global design community’s source of the world’s finest design objects.”

Having re-sold over 588,000 vintage items since inception, Chairish is the home furnishings industry leader in recommerce and sustainable shopping. In 2021, Chairish began offsetting 100% of its estimated carbon emissions from worldwide shipping and published its first-ever Home Furnishings Resale Report on the state of recommerce in the home furnishings sector. The report, released in September 2021, detailed the growing popularity of recommerce, which shoppers increasingly value for its more sustainable approach to home decoration, and outlined the online growth of the home furnishings industry as a whole.

“Chairish is well positioned at the intersection of ecommerce and recommerce, two seismic shifts rocking the home furnishings industry. We’ve benefited from the surge in online shopping and growing demand for vintage items, due to supply chain driven slowness on new goods and rising consumer interest in sustainability,” said Brockway.

Other highlights of 2021 include, Chairish’s first-ever television ad campaign, the launch of Chairish Magazine, the first “Chairish The Days” annual sitewide-sale, the introduction of Chairish’s “Buy Now Pay Later” program with Afterpay, and the launch of Chairish’s Android App.

About Chairish

Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading online emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings and art. Named the #1 “can’t live without decorating app” that “will change the way you shop for furniture online” by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, refreshing shopping experience and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that’s kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the “best entrepreneurial companies in America” and USA Today readers named Chairish the “best place to shop online for furniture and home decor.” Chairish has raised funding from investors such as Tritium Partners, Altos Ventures Ltd, Azure Capital and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com.

About Pamono

Pamono is the leading European marketplace specializing in one-of-a-kind design objects and the stories behind them. Driven by the belief that a life well lived means surrounding yourself with beauty and soul, Pamono offers design connoisseurs over 250,000 extraordinary items sourced from 2,000 high profile galleries, shops, editors, artisans and designers. Now offering 4,000 new arrivals weekly, Pamono was founded in 2013 by Christian Ahrendt, Letizia Luperini, Oliver Weyergraf.

