Chalet Val d’Isere: Cozy Retreat In The Rockies





Columbia Hillen

While whiling away the hours wistfully awaiting when we can travel once again, a recent property review of Chalet Vald’Isere has us excited to return to the hospitality industry when the time is right. Until then, we at JustLuxe hope you enjoy this property review to whet your appetite for travel post-COVID-19.



—————————————————————————

Sometimes there’s nothing as relaxing as sitting in an outdoor Jacuzzi in the shadow of a sweeping mountain gazing up at a thousand twinkling stars.

Such delight is one of the advantages of a stay at Chalet Val d’Isere, on the slopes of the Rockies just outside Steamboat Springs in northern Colorado’s Yampa Valley.

Known as ‘The Inn On The Mountain,’ this elegant bed-and-breakfast property has been owned by Chicago-born Cheri Renee for the last nine years.

Columbia Hillen

With 15 years of experience operating such upscale accommodation including La Roca de Tiza, in Nathrop, Colorado, Renee spent 18 months renovating Chalet Val d’Isere with the help of her son, Ryan, a building contractor.

Décor abounds with natural wood at Chalet Val d’Isere, including vintage furnishings such as a century-old cabinet formerly owned by her grandmother and an oak table of similar age.

A spacious downstairs sitting-room features a high ceiling and a massive stone fireplace, the shelf above it lined decoratively with candles. A crescent-shaped cream leather couch stands in front beside a coffee table.

A thick wine and ash-colored Palace carpet with flower design hugs the flooring and large-framed paintings, mainly of landscapes, adorn the walls. A glass cabinet is filled with vases, figurines and other ornaments and large windows are bordered by sturdy wooden shutters. The kitchen and dining room are open-style with a varnished wood floor and you can watch the gondola from the breakfast table.

Columbia Hillen

Our ground-floor room was cozy, with plenty of cupboard space, a ceiling fan, queen-size bed, a framed wall poster of a snow-clad forest scene and natural wood trimmings on the windows.

Other bedrooms are located on the first floor. As spacious as the downstairs area, diverse furnishings include a pool table, rocking chair, writing desk, sofa and a table for card games. A broad balcony overlooks the sitting room. Guests receive a complimentary snack basket with fruit, cookies and chocolate and coffee, tea and sparkling water are provided all day long.

Columbia Hillen

Not only is Chalet Val d’Isere located on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains with panoramic views over the tree-clad hillsides, it is also an easy three-minute drive to the historic downtown streets of Steamboat Springs offering a wide range of shops, cafes and galleries, not to mention many skiing, hiking and biking tracks, a botanical garden and The Depot, a performing arts venue.