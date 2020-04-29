Chamber head to move on

news, local-news,

Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Neil Grose has resigned from the organisation after nearly three years at the helm. He will take up a new position in the northern region around the end of June after finishing at the chamber on June 19. Mr Grose’s new role will focus on business and economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Chamber president Andrew Pitt alerted members in a letter on Wednesday. “Fortunately for all of us, his new position is within the region and will see him maintain an active profile working for the benefit of business and community,” he said. Mr Pitt said Mr Grose had been an outstanding and significant executive officer for the chamber. “Through his proactive, pragmatic and innovative management, he will leave the organisation in a strong and sustainable position,” Mr Pitt said. “Over the last three years Neil has led the chamber’s campaigns on important topics for the city such as design quality in the built environment, inner city living, population attraction and skilled migration,” he said. Under Mr Grose the chamber increased membership by 20 per cent and went from a loss-making operation to a surplus. The chamber was recognised recently as overwhelmingly representing the voice of business in Launceston. The chamber was also instrumental in the extension of the Launceston City Deal from five to 10 years and in influential in the building heights debate. Mr Grose said the future, after COVID-19, would be a matter of maximising opportunity. “Things will be done differently for example the visitor economy will be focussed on local and interstate with international visitors some time away,” he said.

