Championing a Synergistic Energy Future: Autel Energy's 640 kW MaxiCharger DC HiPower Redefines Standards in High Power EV Charging at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Autel Energy, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has made a groundbreaking advancement in the global high power charging network with the introduction of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This launch marks a significant milestone in Autel’s commitment to enhancing charging infrastructure and fostering an integrated energy network.

Shane Long, Chief Technology Officer of Autel Energy US, stated, “At CES 2024, Autel proudly presents a comprehensive range of charging solutions, notably the MaxiCharger DC HiPower and the MaxiCharger AC Elite 2. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower, with a maximum output power of 640 kW, sets a new industry standard and delivers up to 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes. This innovation embodies our vision for the future of EV charging, demonstrating our dedication to leading the development of a more efficient and sustainable world. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower, designed for high power charging requirements, is set to be a cornerstone in building a robust global charging infrastructure. Alongside, the MaxiCharger AC Elite 2 caters adeptly to both residential and commercial applications, offering versatility and convenience.”

Enhancing High Power Charging Network

Following the initial deployment in Europe, Autel is extending its high power charging network globally. The North American expansion began with facilities in Anaheim and North Carolina, with further developments across Europe, APAC, and other regions. Charging hubs will be strategically located near highways, major intersections, as well as suburban and urban areas, which are equipped with surveillance for added security. Each hub will feature at least one MaxiCharger DC HiPower, capable of delivering up to 640 kW, alongside other chargers. Intelligent charge-load management ensures optimal charging efficiency, minimizing wait times and enhancing the overall charging experience.

Cultivating a Sustainable Charging Ecosystem

The introduction of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower aligns with Autel’s vision of integrating EV chargers with advanced software and commercial amenities. This initiative aims to strengthen the charging infrastructure and create a dynamic energy network, marking a significant step in the integration of sustainable technology and business.

Expanding Production in North Carolina

Reinforcing its commitment to the EV charging network, Autel Energy recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. This facility is pivotal in producing DC Fast chargers that meet NEVI and BABA standards, giving Autel the ability to meet the rising demand for high-powered commercial EV chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

Autel’s unveiling of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES 2024 signifies a strategic global expansion and advanced production capabilities, reaffirming its role as a leader in the EV charging technology sector. This development not only solidifies Autel’s position but also reflects its dedication to promoting sustainable transportation globally. With these advancements, Autel Energy is actively shaping the future of electric mobility, leading the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable, electrically-powered world.

