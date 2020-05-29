Champions League Final to Be Moved From Turkey

Leagues that have restarted, or are planning to restart, are adopting severe hygiene protocols to ensure games can be played again safely while the virus continues to be a danger. UEFA is certain to adopt similar strategies, meaning that the games are being planned to take place in empty stadiums and that the players involved will face regular tests. With European travel limited, and ongoing quarantine laws in some countries, it is also likely that most of the remaining games will take place in the place picked to host the final.