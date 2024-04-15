Chandigarh University secures top spots in QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2024

Chandigarh University figures among world’s top 100 universities in 2 subjects, 1st in India in 3 subjects among private universities in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

CHANDIGARH, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, has yet again shined in QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2024 by securing top spots in as many as eight subjects, reaffirming its global reputation for excellence.

Among the private universities, Chandigarh University secured top rank in India in three subjects – Hospitality Management, Petroleum Engineering, Social Sciences & Management.

Chandigarh University also figured among world’s top 100 universities in two subjects — Hospitality Management and Petroleum Engineering — in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

Having debuted in the World Subject Rankings 2023 with rank in five subjects, Chandigarh University has now secured top rankings in eight disciplines in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

These eight subjects include Business and Management Studies, Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Mechanical Engineering, Social Sciences and Management, Petroleum Engineering, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Chandigarh University secured 1st rank in India in Hospitality Management, 10th in India Computer Science & Information Systems, 11th in Engineering & Technology, 14th in Mechanical Engineering, 18th in Business & Management Studies. Chandigarh University makes debut in three new subjects by securing 3rd rank in Petroleum Engineering, 5th in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and 9th in Social Sciences and Management.

This achievement marks a significant progression for CU, as in 2023, it was recognized among the top universities in five subjects. With inclusion of three new subjects on the list, Chandigarh University’s academic prowess and commitment to excellence are further underscored, solidifying its standing as a leader in higher education.

Recently, Quacquarelli Symonds announced the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 – published every year to help prospective students identify the leading universities in their domain of interest. The global rankings are based on the various stringent parameters which includes Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network and Employment Outcomes.

Performance of Chandigarh University QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Subject World Ranking Asia Ranking India Ranking Private Universities’ Ranking Business & Management Studies 451-500 127 18 4 Engineering and Technology 332 101 11 2 Computer Science and Information Systems 251-300 73 10 2 Hospitality and Leisure Management 51-100 10 1 1 Engineering – Mechanical 351-400 115 14 4 Social Sciences and Management 318 75 9 1 Petroleum Engineering 51-100 16 3 1 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 501-530 181 5 5

Performance in Engineering and Technology

In Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh University has secured 2nd rank among top private universities of India, 11th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 101 rank in Asia and ranked 332 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

Performance in Computer Science and Information Systems

In Computer Science and Information Systems, Chandigarh University has secured 2nd rank among top private universities of India, 10th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 73th rank in Asia and among the top 300 universities of the world.

Performance in Engineering Mechanical

In Engineering Mechanical, Chandigarh University has secured 4th rank among top private universities of India, 14th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 115th rank in Asia and among the top 400 universities of the world.

Performance in Business and Management Studies

In the QS World University Rankings by subject for the year 2024 in Business & Management Studies, Chandigarh University has secured 4th rank among top private universities of India, 18th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 127th rank in Asia and among the top 500 universities of the world.

Performance in Hospitality and Leisure Management

Demonstrating excellence in the field of Hospitality and Leisure Management on a global level, Chandigarh University has improved its rank from 101-150 band in the world to 51-100 in the recently released QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

In Hospitality and Leisure Management, Chandigarh University has secured 1st rank among top private universities of India, 1st rank in India all higher educational institutions, 10th rank in Asia and among the top 100 universities of the world.

Performance in Social Sciences and Management

In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Chandigarh University made its debut among the leading global universities and institutions in the field of Social Sciences and Management.

In Social Sciences and Management, Chandigarh University has secured 1st rank among top private universities of India, 9th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 75th rank in Asia and secured 318th rank among the top universities of the world.

Performance in Petroleum Engineering

In Petroleum Engineering, Chandigarh University has secured 1st rank among top private universities of India, 3rd rank in India all higher educational institutions, 16th rank in Asia and among the top 100 universities of the world.

Performance in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

In Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Chandigarh University has secured 5th rank among top private universities of India, 16th rank in India all higher educational institutions, 181th rank in Asia and among the top 530 universities of the world.

Expressing immense pride over Chandigarh University’s remarkable performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “It’s truly gratifying to see Chandigarh University once again elevate India’s standing by securing positions among the world’s top universities in eight fields. Chandigarh University has always been committed to nurturing young talent, and its impressive performance in the World University Rankings this year underscores the university’s commitment to delivering excellence in education, maintaining high academic standards, providing quality placements, conducting industry-centric research, and fostering a flexible learning environment for students.”

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386984/CU_Performance.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/chandigarh-university-secures-top-spots-in-qs-world-university-rankings-by-subjects-2024-302116733.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

