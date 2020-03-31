Changing Lives: A Coronavirus Newspaper, Created by Kids

With parents clamoring to find something — anything — for their kids to do while quarantined, Chris Colin, a freelance journalist in San Francisco, gave his neighbors an assignment. The 44-year-old, who has two kids, put out a call for young reporters and artists to contribute to “Six Feet of Separation, a youth newspaper for Bernal Heights and beyond.”

Colin kicked off the project with an email to about a dozen families, asking for pieces from their children about going to school at home and sheltering in place. He expected to get half of them to play along. But, the original group forwarded his proposition, Colin kept remembering more people he could ask and used social media to get the word out. “I stopped counting at 40,” he said when discussing the number of submissions he’d received.

They are all in the finished product, which includes poems, drawings, reviews, recipes, trivia, horoscopes (!), nature writing and service journalism, with contributors ranging in age from 2 to 19. A piece by Elise, 2, titled “What I Know About Coronavirus,” is more of an “as told to,” Colin admitted.

Maddy, 9, made MADdy Libs that start with “Many families are stuck at ______ (adj.) home. You may feel ___ (verb), ___ (verb), and ___ (verb).” Ava, 10, recounted a dream about milk sprinklers. Delilah, 14, recommended books for other kids of all ages.