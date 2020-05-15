Changing Subject Amid a Pandemic, Trump Pushes a ‘Crime’ With Obama at Its Center

No evidence has emerged that before the November 2016 election Mr. Obama was involved in the F.B.I. investigation into Mr. Trump’s advisers and any ties to Russian campaign interference, much less that he directed it, although its existence had been reported in the news media. Mr. Obama was told in January 2017 about telephone calls between Mr. Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, and Russia’s ambassador discussing sanctions that the outgoing president had just imposed on Moscow in response to its attempted election sabotage.