Channel Seven reporter lashes out at trolls who targeted her for supporting AFL star Nat Fyfe

By Tom Place For Daily Mail Australia

A Channel Seven sport reporter has told online trolls to ‘grow up’ after they made sexist remarks when she showed her support for AFL star Nat Fyfe. 

Earlier this month, Abbey Way, 29, commented on Seven’s AFL Instagram page, complimenting the Brownlow Medallist by adding a crown emoji.

Despite the limited interaction the Fremantle supporter was quickly set upon by vile trolls.     

‘Lady wants a Fyfe,’ a man commented before tagging several other friends.

After one of his comments appeared to be removed, the same troll lashed out at the reporter again, describing her as a ‘bitty’, a derogatory term for an obnoxious woman.

‘This bitty deleted my comment,’ he said adding ‘got a blue tick and she tryna censor me.’    

Fed up with the behaviour, Ms Way took to her own Instagram page to call out the sexist comments.

‘I usually leave this but I don’t want a bar of it today,’ she said.

‘”Lady’ is a sports journo at the network that made this post AND a Freo supporter. Grow up.’

Ms Way has since been praised for standing up for herself online and told the Daily Telegraph the behaviour needed to be called out. 

‘Sadly you get used to it and I will rarely say anything to be totally honest because you have to pick your battles,’ she said.

‘But when it’s meant to be offensive, I am more than happy to stand up for myself.

‘Girls of every age need to know you can be into sport and admire athletes for their athleticism and that’s all it is.’     

Ms Way said the sexist behaviour needed to be called out.  Pictured is Fremantle Dockers star and two-time Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe

