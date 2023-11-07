ChannelEngine Offers Integration with TikTok Shops in US and UK, Expanding its Growing Social Selling Footprint

Leading global ecommerce integration enables ecommerce businesses to bring their brand to TikTok Shop in the US.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ChannelEngine , a leading ecommerce marketplace integrator connecting brands and online retailers with local and international marketplaces, today announced its integration with TikTok Shop in the US. ChannelEngine was one of the first to launch its UK integration in November 2022. With this integration, US merchants can now sell products directly on TikTok through in-feed videos, LIVEs, and its product showcase tabs.

The global social commerce industry is set to reach a staggering valuation of $7.07tn by 2030 . TikTok Shop is the social media world’s new and immersive shopping feature. With an estimated 37% of TikTok users making a purchase on the app, this has reflected a 31% increase in TikTok’s social buyers in the US since 2020.

“There has been a critical shift in traditional ecommerce channels over the last five years,” Ed Barrett, Chief Revenue Officer, ChannelEngine. “Social Selling is a rapidly growing component of customer engagement that can’t be ignored. Now powered with AI, ChannelEngine is empowering global brands and retailers to stay on top of the latest trends in consumer buying habits.”

TikTok recently updated its ability to meet the growing demand with its dynamic social platform. TikTok Shop was specifically designed to keep up with the evolving ecommerce landscape and offer better resources and initiatives to succeed on the platform. New resources include the Creator Marketplace , Creative Exchange and Follow Me .

“ChannelEngine has been our partner for three years, and has helped to connect us and our other partners to vital online selling platforms,” notes Reckitt’s eCom Lead for Data, Insights and Technology Patrick Poelgeest. “As for TikTok, we are extremely excited to work with them and begin selling with TikTok Shop in the UK via social and livestreams. This means giving our customers the best possible shopping experience. TikTok offers us the possibility to further inform and educate consumers about our products via live streams and in-feed shoppable videos with creators they trust and love while creating the best one-stop shopping experience.”

TikTok Shop will be available to all merchants using ChannelEngine as their omnichannel platform. ChannelEngine already facilitates the sales of more than 11 million products on 700+ sales channels.

About ChannelEngine:

ChannelEngine’s story began in 2013 when we saw an opportunity to connect ecommerce businesses with global marketplaces. We built the most complete marketplace integrator and now we facilitate the sale of over 11 million products on 700+ sales channels. By integrating with multiple marketplaces and ecommerce platforms, retailers and brands can sell their products to millions of consumers worldwide, boosting online visibility and increasing revenue.

ChannelEngine is headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands, and has offices in Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, New York, and Toronto. Our clients include Sonos, Jockey, Chicco, Brabantia, Safavieh, McGregor, and many others.

