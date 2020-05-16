Channeling your inner fashionsita! | Mermaid in Stilettos

Just because we are in quarantine now, you would just settle in your house clothes. We may be currently in lockdown period but that doesn’t mean that we’ll be in it forever. Do not forget that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Have some positive thoughts and believe that brighter days are just around the corner.

For now, just like what I do, what you need to do is stock up on these beautiful dresses that you’d want to wear all throughout this summer long. I’m pretty sure you don’t want to be caught off guard with nothing to wear once all of us can go out again.

Pretty and comfy are two words you would want for your dress this summer. This dress is for those days when you don’t want to go all out but still have that fresh look you’ve always wanted. It’s the perfect comfy spring dress to wear every day that’s so refreshing to look at. Pair it with white flats for the perfect on the go look!

Imagine this, you and your family having dinner in your garden with colorful lights on. Who said quarantine could stop you from making some moments special!

This Solid color dress sleeveless is super perfect for that special dinner with the fam. The flow of this dress makes it a must for your dinner. That belt and deep green color are sure to make anyone who wears it look amazing!

These are just some dress ideas that you could stock up now. When we are finally free to go out for your hang-out with friends or special dates, sequin metallic dresses are must-haves!

Dressing-up is one of the things that I enjoy most. It makes you look and feel your absolute best so do not let this quarantine keep you away from wearing what you like. 🙂