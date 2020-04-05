Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break split after 3 months of reconciliation – deets inside | Bollywood Life

Hollywood star Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J, who came together in January after a month-long split, have broken up again. A source close to them told People.com, “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable.” Also Read – Jenna Dewan announces her engagement with boyfriend Steve Kazee — read deets

The couple broke up for the first time due to their mismatched timings as the source said, “He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.” Post reconciliation, the things seemed to be very smooth for the couple as we saw them sharing some romantic pictures on their social media account. “They seem very happy about being together,” a source told the portal at the time. “Things seem back to normal.” Also Read – Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J BREAK UP after a year of dating

Also Read – Jessieca Cornish made Channing Tatum post a semi-naked picture on Instagram and we are glad he lost to her in a game of Jenga

Before dating Jessie J, Channing was married to Jenna Dewan and he is blessed with a daughter from his first marriage. Talking about Channing Tatum and Jessie’s love affair, they started seeing each other in 2018. Out of the two, Jessie was the first to talk about their relationship in public. Admitting their romance, she had told Times, “Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

Revealing the reason they kept their affair a secret, Jessie had earlier told Dan Wootton, “The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could be because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn’t yet. You don’t go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love – well maybe you can, but that’s not me. That’s not who I am. I need time.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.