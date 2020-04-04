Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split Again, Months After Getting Back Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have decided to call it quits on their relationship for the second time.

The couple had split in December 2019 after more than a year of dating, but then they got back together a month later.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source told People about the breakup. “It’s totally amicable.”

Back in February, Jessie danced it out with Channing‘s daughter Everly in a super cute post shared to social media.

There are reports spreading that Channing has already joined the celebrity dating app Raya, though that is unconfirmed.

Check out the last photos we have of Channing and Jessie stepping out together in public.