Charge It 2 The Game, The First Black Owned Drinking Game, Dropped Their 9-5's To Make Millions

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Black-owned multi-million dollar company Charge It 2 The Game is the hottest drinking game on the market. Thanks to more than 100 million impressions and hundreds of thousands of views amassed daily on social media, Charge It 2 The Game has maintained a steady climb of success by selling more than 100,000 units in eighteen months, totaling over $2.5 million in revenue.

Four friends, Tavares Brown, Tyler LaCour, Brandon Harrison, and Marcus Whiteside, transformed their former lifestyle podcast into a lucrative social experiment in 2020. The game was also trademarked in that same year.

Since launching the company, their games have attracted people worldwide, including celebrities. Social media influencer and YouTuber IAmZoie, and Yung Miami of City Girls have posted the game on their social media, while influencer Jayda Cheaves partnered with the company to promote the game.

Charge It 2 The Game has also garnered the attention of The Shade Room, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and popular YouTube podcast, No Jumper.

Players can choose dares, pop culture references, and challenges from a deck of 90 unique cards. After pulling the card of their choice, the player must read it aloud and perform the action on the card.

The four friends have opened doors of significant opportunity, including retail partnerships and collaborations with other brands. They partnered with Viola, the largest Black-owned cannabis brand in America and launched their first smoking game in 2021.

Charge It 2 The Game has seven different installments with many more on the way! Their newest installment is Charge It 2 The Game Presents: Its Giving… Girls Night, which is a new interactive game centered around the ladies. The cover features 4 women toasting their glasses while having the time of their lives and the game’s content lives up to the hype.

Disclaimer: The company urges all players to drink responsibly and at their own pace. Charge It 2 The Game’s motto is “stay where you play”, which encourages their customers not to drink and drive.

Charge It 2 The Game is a bestseller on Amazon and can be purchased on other platforms including Etsy, Walmart.com, the IOS app store, and their virtual storefront http://www.charge2podcast.com. Follow the business for new updates @charge2podcast on all platforms.

