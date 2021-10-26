Charge your phone (and 2 other devices) in mid-air with this foldable floating stand

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Quit detangling all of your mangled-up cords. Seriously — a wireless charging station is way overdue.

With the MagStack Foldable Wireless Charging Station, you can make charging your devices a seamless part of your everyday routine, both at home and on the go. You know, rather than going on a treasure hunt for the right charging cable through a sea of tangles. The MagStack is currently on sale for only $48, and for a limited time, you’ll even get a $5 credit to use for future purchases.

The sleek and simple MagStack unfolds to reveal three separate charging pads, compatible with Apple devices and Android phones that support Qi wireless charging. When it’s completely laid out, you can charge up to three devices at once — including an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch. It even offers magnetic auto-alignment for iPhone 12 and 13 models, if you’re lucky enough to own one. If not, no worries; it also comes with a MagSafe metal ring that can adapt to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones with Qi wireless charging to work with magnetic charging.

Only have one device to charge? Fold up the MagStack and juice up your device in mid-air. The floating stand accommodates your phone or Apple Watch and lets you make FaceTime calls or watch videos while you power up.

When you’re not charging anything, the MagStack folds up into a slim wallet-sized stack for seamless portability. You can slip it into your pocket, purse, laptop case, or wherever else on the go. Or, keep it on your desk for a low-profile charging setup while you work.

Get the MagStack Foldable Wireless Charging Station, along with a type-C to type-C cable, the metal MagSafe ring adapter, and a 20W PD and QC 3.0 adapter on sale for just $47.99 (regularly $74) for a limited time.

