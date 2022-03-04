Charge your phone in style with a wooden MagSafe dock on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Obsessed with aesthetics? You might not want clunky tech inhabiting your home. Rather than a giant blank screen on your wall, you could want your TV to look like a picture frame instead. And rather than a gaudy piece of tech on your nightstand, you might want a charger made from wood that blends into any décor or environment.

From the same brand that brought you the elegant Trio Tray comes the NYTSTND UNO MagSafe Wireless Charging Station. Just as elegant as its triple-duty sibling, the UNO is a clutter-reducing charging solution that is just as stylish as it is functional. It’s also on sale for $58, down from $64 for a limited time.

Made of high-quality wood and ultra-thin leather, this wireless charger blends in with its surroundings. It’s MagSafe-compatible and equipped with a magnetic snap-on attachment, so you can use it for your iPhone 12 or 13. Its one-coil, full-surface charging area can also wirelessly charge a Qi-enabled device. So, all you older iPhone owners can use it until you decide to upgrade. It’s also case-friendly, so you won’t have to remove your phone case to charge up unless it’s over 5mm thick.

With all of the proper protective functions on board, including foreign object detection, overheating, overpressure, and overcurrent, your device won’t be subject to damage while charging. A solid white light indicates charging has begun. If the white light starts flashing, foreign object detection is activated and the device needs to be re-centered. Its built-in bumper felt pads also ensure the charging station will sit securely on a flat surface, protecting the furniture it’s sitting on from scratches or scuffs.

